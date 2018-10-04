Screen House / Warc Studio Architects

+ 18

Architects Warc Studio Architects

Location Camberwell, Australia

Lead Architects Andrew Wilson, Wesley Baigent

Other participants Structplan (structural engineer), Blue Lotus Energy Rating, Abishara McLindin (builder)

Project Year 2016

Photographs Aaron Pocock

Text description provided by the architects. This project is for modest yet highly detailed alterations and additions to an existing detached weatherboard Edwardian residence with a rear Western aspect in Camberwell, Victoria. As well as the proposed living area additions, the brief called for the upgrading of existing bath rooms, wardrobes, improved internal circulation, the provision of a swimming pool, and landscaped utility areas

The design solution focused on the interaction with the garden and outdoor space while managing the potentially harsh Western aspect of the site. Windows, cabinetry, walls and ceilings were also strategically placed to unveil views and openings to the outside. On entering the house, the main corridor provides an immediate view through to the rear garden. As the occupants proceed towards the rear, a series of views unfold: the North garden framed by cabinetry; glimpses of the sky through a strip skylight; views of trees through high level windows; screened views to the Western outdoor areas.

The rear additions are cloaked in timber hardwood screens that mitigate the Northern and Western sunlight while maintaining views and visual surveillance of the pool area. The screens can be opened to maximise the afternoon sun during Winter as well as enabling maintenance to the façade.

Sustainability

Mutliple sustainable measures were employed on this project and include: high insulation levels; double glazing; externally operable screen to maximise seasonal variation in passive solar radiation; locally and sustainably harvested Victorian hardwood using profiles that maximise timber yield; low VOC finishes; formaldehyde free plywood; rain water harvesting; hydronic heating; compost & vegetable garden