World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Warc Studio Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Screen House / Warc Studio Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Screen House / Warc Studio Architects

  • 20:00 - 4 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Screen House / Warc Studio Architects
Save this picture!
Screen House / Warc Studio Architects, © Aaron Pocock
© Aaron Pocock

© Aaron Pocock © Aaron Pocock © Aaron Pocock © Aaron Pocock + 18

  • Architects

    Warc Studio Architects

  • Location

    Camberwell, Australia

  • Lead Architects

    Andrew Wilson, Wesley Baigent

  • Other participants

    Structplan (structural engineer), Blue Lotus Energy Rating, Abishara McLindin (builder)

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Aaron Pocock
Save this picture!
© Aaron Pocock
© Aaron Pocock

Text description provided by the architects. This project is for modest yet highly detailed alterations and additions to an existing detached weatherboard Edwardian residence with a rear Western aspect in Camberwell, Victoria. As well as the proposed living area additions, the brief called for the upgrading of existing bath rooms, wardrobes, improved internal circulation, the provision of a swimming pool, and landscaped utility areas

Save this picture!
© Aaron Pocock
© Aaron Pocock
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Aaron Pocock
© Aaron Pocock

The design solution focused on the interaction with the garden and outdoor space while managing the potentially harsh Western aspect of the site. Windows, cabinetry, walls and ceilings were also strategically placed to unveil views and openings to the outside. On entering the house, the main corridor provides an immediate view through to the rear garden. As the occupants proceed towards the rear, a series of views unfold: the North garden framed by cabinetry; glimpses of the sky through a strip skylight; views of trees through high level windows; screened views to the Western outdoor areas.

Save this picture!
© Aaron Pocock
© Aaron Pocock

The rear additions are cloaked in timber hardwood screens that mitigate the Northern and Western sunlight while maintaining views and visual surveillance of the pool area. The screens can be opened to maximise the afternoon sun during Winter as well as enabling maintenance to the façade.

Sustainability
Mutliple sustainable measures were employed on this project and include: high insulation levels; double glazing; externally operable screen to maximise seasonal variation in passive solar radiation; locally and sustainably harvested Victorian hardwood using profiles that maximise timber yield; low VOC finishes; formaldehyde free plywood; rain water harvesting; hydronic heating; compost & vegetable garden

Save this picture!
© Aaron Pocock
© Aaron Pocock

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Warc Studio Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Extension Australia
Cite: "Screen House / Warc Studio Architects" 04 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903216/screen-house-warc-studio-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream