  7. CANOPY Jackson Square / M-PROJECTS

CANOPY Jackson Square / M-PROJECTS

  • 19:00 - 10 October, 2018
CANOPY Jackson Square / M-PROJECTS
CANOPY Jackson Square / M-PROJECTS, © Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

© Joe Fletcher

© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

Text description provided by the architects. Designed by Yves Behar and Amir Mortazavi of M-PROJECTS, CANOPY Jackson Square delivers impeccable contemporary and ergonomic design within a serene, distraction-free environment.  

© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

Inspired by the artists and radicals who brought to life San Francisco’s North Beach and Jackson Square neighborhoods in the 1950s, CANOPY Jackson Square was designed to be a profound departure from the standard workspace. Strong site-lines organize the 13,000-square foot space, with CANOPY’s signature glass-enclosed private offices lining one side, and a café by Jane and open workspaces on the other. In the center, an organic lounge is a place-making architectural tour-de-force intended to encourage both casual conversations and work meetings.

© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher
Plan
Plan
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

A literal, dramatic architectural canopy was built around three columns as a freestanding fanning structure that doubles as book and magazine shelving. The tree-like design serves as both a visual privacy screen to the conference room and work areas, as well as a containment of the lounge area.  An exercise in visual expression, CANOPY Jackson Square strives to create a harmonious and thoughtful balance between work and social. The space is bathed by natural light; all areas were designed to have light filtering in from multiple directions.

© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

CANOPY was built with innovative features that encourage privacy and inhibit sound. Private offices are sealed by high-tech Modernus glass partitions and feature soft floors and ceiling surfaces, inciting quality conversations. Common spaces have slated ceiling insulation throughout, as well as CANOPY’s signature foam light fixtures, which provide additional sound control.  Upholstered furniture, fabric desk privacy screens, and soundproofing materials that line the phone booths and Mother’s Room all uniquely contribute to a distraction-free environment.

© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

A rare and standout feature of CANOPY Jackson Square is an innovative outdoor work terrace encompassing 1,500 square feet with breathtaking views of San Francisco and presenting a healthy and new work style enabled by technology and design. The expansive space is partially covered and heated for year-round, all-season use.

© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

About this office
M-PROJECTS
Office

Products:

Wood Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop Offices United States
Cite: "CANOPY Jackson Square / M-PROJECTS" 10 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903214/canopy-jackson-square-m-projects/> ISSN 0719-8884

