New Plans to Revitalize Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter

Save this picture! Courtesy of Glenn Howells Architects

Home to the historic engineering firm, AE Harris, for over 50 years, Birmingham’s treasured Jewellery Quarter is being revamped on account of modernized manufacturing methods adopted by the company.

Joint venture partners Galliard Homes and Apsley House Capital are working alongside Glenn Howells Architects to transform the site into a residential-led, mixed-use hub for the quarter.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Glenn Howells Architects

The proposal features 320 new loft- and duplex-style homes and an aggregate of 100,000 square feet of work, food and beverage, and retail space across 20 buildings costing an estimated total of £125 million.

Additionally, a new pedestrian route will weave through the heart of the Jewellery Quarter from the city center, by opening up a section of Northwood Street. To further spur walkability in the district, new shops, bars, and restaurants will be opened at the street level to create a public space. The plans are yet to be approved by the Birmingham City Council.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Glenn Howells Architects

Despite the new modern construction, the architects aim to preserve the existing urban fabric by sharing a “contextual palette of materials, detailing and proportions” so as to reanimate the character of the site. By mimicking the building facades and brickwork textures, the project celebrates the historic identity of the town, while simultaneously aims to revitalize the area by providing the much-needed amenities, homes, and workspace.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Glenn Howells Architects

In the process of converting a previously industrialized district to a commercial center at such a large scale, the three firms are working with the local community and council to be “respective of and regenerative to the historic area.” The entire scheme is anticipated to undergo construction for a duration of five years.

News via Glenn Howells Architects