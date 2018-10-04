World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. OPEN Architecture and Xiaomi Unveil MARS Case Housing Prototype at China House Vision 2018

OPEN Architecture and Xiaomi Unveil MARS Case Housing Prototype at China House Vision 2018

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
OPEN Architecture and Xiaomi Unveil MARS Case Housing Prototype at China House Vision 2018
Save this picture!
OPEN Architecture and Xiaomi Unveil MARS Case Housing Prototype at China House Vision 2018, MARS Case. Image © WU Qingshan
MARS Case. Image © WU Qingshan

OPEN Architecture in collaboration with Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi have unveiled the minimal housing prototype MARS Case at China House Vision 2018. Located outside the Bird’s Nest National Stadium in Beijing, the design is part of an annual cross-industry innovation and research platform known as House Vision, which uses the medium of the “house” to explore and question the direction of our living habits and urban environments in the future.

MARS Case. Image Courtesy of OPEN Architecture MARS Case. Image © WU Qingshan MARS Case. Image © Xiaomi MARS Case. Image © WU Qingshan + 13

Save this picture!
MARS Case. Image © WU Qingshan
MARS Case. Image © WU Qingshan
Save this picture!
MARS Case. Image © WU Qingshan
MARS Case. Image © WU Qingshan

With MARS Case, OPEN Architecture challenges conventions of living space and proposes new possibilities for the future. The prototype imagines that humanity is forced to settle on Mars. Without reliance on natural resources, inhabitants instead would need to reduce consumption and carry only minimal essentials. Recycling becomes a means of surviving. MARS Case envisions this ideal house, which seamlessly combines technology, product design, and architecture. Domestic appliances in Xiaomi’s current product lines can all be connected wirelessly and controlled over smart phones. MARS Case goes a step further to integrate these separate electronic appliances into one synthesized product, The Home.

Save this picture!
MARS Case. Image © Xiaomi
MARS Case. Image © Xiaomi
Save this picture!
MARS Case. Image © WU Qingshan
MARS Case. Image © WU Qingshan

MARS Case was made as a place of self-circulating energy and zero waste. In harnessing and recycling the heat, exhaust, condensation, and other byproducts generated by each electronic device within it, the house feeds energy, air, and water and air back into an integrated ecosystem, minimizing consumption of resources. A lightweight, compact 2.4 meter x 2.4 meter x 2 meter module, within which—like a suitcase—all the house’s service components and inflatable living spaces can be folded and stored for easy transportation. An industrial product suited for the living needs and environments of all users, everywhere on earth. And above all, an ideal house with which to explore the boundless possibilities of the future.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "OPEN Architecture and Xiaomi Unveil MARS Case Housing Prototype at China House Vision 2018" 04 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903198/open-architecture-and-xiaomi-unveil-mars-case-housing-prototype-at-china-house-vision-2018/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »