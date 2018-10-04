World
Project Nymph / Zen Architects

  • 17:00 - 4 October, 2018
Project Nymph / Zen Architects
Project Nymph / Zen Architects, © Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

  • Architects

    Zen Architects

  • Location

    Melbourne, Australia

  • Lead Architects

    Laura Bulmer, Ric Zen, Luke Rhodes

  • Builder

    Dome Building Projects

  • Landscape Design

    Lucy Williams Architect

  • Area

    190.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Text description provided by the architects. Based upon the concepts of living in a garden and gathering under a roof, Project Nymph required the renovation and extension of a single fronted terrace house located in the Botanic Gardens precinct of inner Melbourne.

At the end of the hallway of the original terrace house the new kitchen and dining area open out to the full width of the site with slate paving and full height north facing glazing.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

A large timber pergola with roof and seasonal shading extends over both the internal and external areas, connecting the paved garden with the kitchen and dining area as one large courtyard space. Smaller scale rooms have been added at the rear of the site, including wet areas, a lounge room and a first floor principal bedroom with ensuite and adjoining terrace.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

The building features natural materials, both inside and out, bringing the qualities of the nearby gardens into the living areas of the house.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Cite: "Project Nymph / Zen Architects" 04 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903195/project-nymph-zen-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

