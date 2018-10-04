Project Nymph / Zen Architects

+ 18

Architects Zen Architects

Location Melbourne, Australia

Lead Architects Laura Bulmer, Ric Zen, Luke Rhodes

Builder Dome Building Projects

Landscape Design Lucy Williams Architect

Area 190.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Derek Swalwell

Text description provided by the architects. Based upon the concepts of living in a garden and gathering under a roof, Project Nymph required the renovation and extension of a single fronted terrace house located in the Botanic Gardens precinct of inner Melbourne.

At the end of the hallway of the original terrace house the new kitchen and dining area open out to the full width of the site with slate paving and full height north facing glazing.

A large timber pergola with roof and seasonal shading extends over both the internal and external areas, connecting the paved garden with the kitchen and dining area as one large courtyard space. Smaller scale rooms have been added at the rear of the site, including wet areas, a lounge room and a first floor principal bedroom with ensuite and adjoining terrace.

The building features natural materials, both inside and out, bringing the qualities of the nearby gardens into the living areas of the house.