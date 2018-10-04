KLOEM Hostel / IF (Integrated Field)

+ 46

Lighting designer Kullakaln Gururatana

Graphic Designer & Signage Contractor Pakaporn Penpayap and Ketkarn Damrongwattanapoki

Structural Engineer Boonchu Sedchaicharn

M & E Teerawut Phuikhan

Branding Pattra Erikittipong, Nattasiri Hansapinyo, Savitree Jeamkijrung and Pontapan Sangwaraporn

Main contractor Rattanaphon Development

Text description provided by the architects. The main design approach for this project was to design this space based on as much as possible existing structure and material by focusing on “repairing” and “adding”. Firstly, the existing structure was kept as the way it is. Then, all wooden walls were removed to be repaired, polished, and repainted. Even in the details such as the window frames, they were kept the way they were, yet we’ve added the glass as a new layer to let the natural light in but still able to use air-conditioned system. The space planning was rearranged to suit with the new usage as a hostel.

For the space management, the bigger building consists of a four-bedded and six-bedded women dormitory with shared toilets / shower space in the back on the ground floor and 2 three-bedded, 1 four-bedded and 1 six-bedded men dormitory on the upper level. The Bed with working table, locker, and shelf for self-decoration is designed for these specific rooms with a soft curtain as a divider for privacy. The smaller building consists of 2 private rooms and 3 bathrooms on the ground floor with 3 more private rooms with recreation deck on the upper level.

Save this picture! 2nd floor plan / Roof plan 1:200

This integration of the new steel structure whose representing the present time with these 2 existing wooden buildings gives KLOEM HOSTEL the right atmosphere and introducing Bangkok to visiting guests like the “good old folks” of the neighborhood would.