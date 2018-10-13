World
i

  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Mexico
  ADD Arquitectura e Interiores
  2014
  Oaxaca House / ADD Arquitectura e Interiores + Rojo Luz

Oaxaca House / ADD Arquitectura e Interiores + Rojo Luz

  13:00 - 13 October, 2018
Oaxaca House / ADD Arquitectura e Interiores + Rojo Luz
Oaxaca House / ADD Arquitectura e Interiores + Rojo Luz, © Luz Adriana Diaz Domínguez
© Luz Adriana Diaz Domínguez

  • Construction

    Rojo Luz - Ceryx Talonia, Estefano Santa Lucía

  • Structural Construction

    DC Talonia - Maximo Talonia

  • Design Team

    Gustavo García
    More Specs Less Specs
© Luz Adriana Diaz Domínguez
Text description provided by the architects. Design and the culture richness were the flaghship of this project. Oaxaca House generates unique experiences of luxury and timeless harmony.

This project born from the concern of the clients to create a house with low maintenance materials and simple finishes that were mostly from Oaxaca.

© Luz Adriana Diaz Domínguez
Some of the materials used to comply with this request were apparent concrete in much of the walls, pieces of terrazzo handcrafted by artisan of Oaxaca applied both in floors and walls and for all the carpentry  we used  Huanacaxtle Wood that had the owner stored to give it a second use.

© Luz Adriana Diaz Domínguez
The formal aspect was the result of the guiding idea of ​​the house: to obtain the greatest amount of natural light to the whole interior through an opening that crosses the entire volume that makes up the house from floor to ceiling. To modulate the temperature and intensity of light in said opening, a lattice constructed with another simple and low maintenance material was created, such as perforated cobble.

© Luz Adriana Diaz Domínguez
The blacksmith played a fundamental role in all the development of the house, both structurally and in the exterior and interior finishes, always following the criteria of simple forms and low maintenance.

Background Plan
Background Plan
First Level Plan
First Level Plan
Second Level Plan
Second Level Plan

All the interior flat walls were made with the traditional technique of "encalado", in order to appreciate the natural that the walls of this type are acquiring over time, and that the walls themselves were witnesses not bribes of the life and history of the house.

© Luz Adriana Diaz Domínguez
About this office
ADD Arquitectura e Interiores
Office
Rojo Luz
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "Oaxaca House / ADD Arquitectura e Interiores + Rojo Luz" [Casa Oaxaca Lomas Candiani / ADD Arquitectura e Interiores + Rojo Luz] 13 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903188/oaxaca-house-add-arquitectura-e-interiores-plus-rojo-luz/> ISSN 0719-8884

