  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  Vincent Callebaut Architectures Creates a Futurist "Metamorphosis" of Luxembourg's Hotel Des Postes

Vincent Callebaut Architectures Creates a Futurist "Metamorphosis" of Luxembourg's Hotel Des Postes

Vincent Callebaut Architectures Creates a Futurist "Metamorphosis" of Luxembourg's Hotel Des Postes
Vincent Callebaut Architectures Creates a Futurist "Metamorphosis" of Luxembourg's Hotel Des Postes, Courtesy of Vincent Callebaut Architectures
Courtesy of Vincent Callebaut Architectures

Vincent Callebaut Architectures has released details of their competition-winning “Metamorphosis of the Hotel Des Postes” in Luxembourg City. The Paris-based firm’s proposition centers on propelling the historic site into a contemporary era, and to “reveal the intrinsic heritage qualities of the building.”

The scheme, which centers on the historic stone and concrete Hotel Des Postes designed by State Architect Sosthène Weis between 1905 and 1910, will be transformed by the addition of a domed “chrysalis” volume in the heart of the building’s courtyard.

Courtesy of Vincent Callebaut Architectures Courtesy of Vincent Callebaut Architectures Courtesy of Vincent Callebaut Architectures Courtesy of Vincent Callebaut Architectures + 26

Courtesy of Vincent Callebaut Architectures
Courtesy of Vincent Callebaut Architectures

The fruits of a design process begun in 2016, the team has produced a chrysalis covered with a solar dome, “conforming to the contours of the inner courtyard” creating sheltered, airtight, naturally bioclimatized spaces. Sitting at an intersection between history and modernity, the metamorphosis seeks to reinforce the existing identity of place, while “transforming the historic building into a showcase of contemporary, ecological architecture.”

Courtesy of Vincent Callebaut Architectures
Courtesy of Vincent Callebaut Architectures

The reworked program for the Hotel des Postes will feature a basement-level coffee shop and Post-Store underneath a double-height ceiling, accessed via a structural glass staircase. On first floor, a brewery and restaurant will open out onto the Place Royal-Hamilius, where it will overlook a Norman Foster-designed plaza.

Courtesy of Vincent Callebaut Architectures
Courtesy of Vincent Callebaut Architectures

The upper floors are dedicated to co-working office spaces, alternating between the existing structure and new chrysalis volume. From the sixth floor upwards, a series of spaces including a kitchen-garden, rooftop terraces, and restaurants offer panoramic views across the city.

Courtesy of Vincent Callebaut Architectures
Courtesy of Vincent Callebaut Architectures

The most significant alteration to the existing structure will be to the courtyard volume, with the restoration of historic facades, ledges, and window frames complimented with the recovery of interior elements such as two stone and wrought iron staircases, and the signage of the historic elevator.

Courtesy of Vincent Callebaut Architectures
Courtesy of Vincent Callebaut Architectures

Encompassing the space will be a solar dome deformed by a chrysalis tower, “establishing a seductive dialogue with the massive stone vessel” surrounding it. The chrysalis will be constructed of a light, metal-framed grid shell and honeycomb beams to let maximum light into the yard.

Courtesy of Vincent Callebaut Architectures
Courtesy of Vincent Callebaut Architectures

In keeping with an environmental “cradle to cradle” economy, the scheme will integrate extensive green features, such as the solar, wind, and biomass energy, natural ventilation, and evapotranspiration of plants.

Courtesy of Vincent Callebaut Architectures
Courtesy of Vincent Callebaut Architectures

News via: Vincent Callebaut Architectures

  • Architects

    Vincent Callebaut Architectures

  • Client

    POST Luxembourg

  • Assistant to the Contracting Authority

    PRO Group International

  • International Mandatory Architect

    Vincent Callebaut Architectures, Paris

  • International Structural, MEP & Green Engineering

    SETEC Bâtiment, Paris

  • Local Architect

    Steinmetzdemeyer

  • Cost Control

    Schroeder & Associates

  • Local Structural Engineering

    AuCarré

  • Local MEP Engineering

    Jean Schmit Engineering

  • Energy Advisor

    COCERT

  • Control Office

    SECO Luxembourg

  • Fire Expert

    SECO Expert SA

  • Operational Authorization

    Lux Environment SA

  • Acoustical Engineering

    SPC Acoustics

  • Landscape Architect

    Areal

  • Green Wall

    Jardins de Babylone

  • Lighting Engineering

    Ingelux

  • Signage

    BelleVille

  • Real Estate Expert

    Inowai

  • Area

    11000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

View the complete gallery

Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Vincent Callebaut Architectures Creates a Futurist "Metamorphosis" of Luxembourg's Hotel Des Postes" 03 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903158/vincent-callebaut-architectures-creates-a-futurist-metamorphosis-of-luxembourgs-hotel-des-postes/> ISSN 0719-8884

