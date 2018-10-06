World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. RDMA
  6. 2017
  7. White Cliff House / RDMA

White Cliff House / RDMA

  • 23:00 - 6 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
White Cliff House / RDMA
Save this picture!
White Cliff House / RDMA, © Nilaiasia
© Nilaiasia

© Nilaiasia © Nilaiasia © Nilaiasia © Nilaiasia + 25

  • Architects

    RDMA

  • Location

    Cidadap, Indonesia

  • Lead Architects

    Michael Marino & Noerhadi

  • Architects Team

    Aris Edson, Daddy K.Putra

  • Area

    212.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Nilaiasia
Save this picture!
© Nilaiasia
© Nilaiasia

Text description provided by the architects. On a sloppy narrow land measuring 6,5 x 25 meter, 3 programs were built within steps and planter boxes arranged naturally as a hardscape stretched from the lowest to the highest point of the land. They are 2 lofts serves as guest houses and a 2 story house for the property owner at the top. The unfriendly 30 degrees contour created more than 10 meter height differences between facades that emerged from the two roads attached at both ends of the stretch, and it was in fact treated as the site power which brought up into the site planning as the major theme of how the building masses should perform and interact within each other.

Save this picture!
© Nilaiasia
© Nilaiasia
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Nilaiasia
© Nilaiasia

By applying terracing strategy, building masses were arranged in a way that each of the roofs can also function as a balcony for the floor above. Every floor has their own private balcony. The owner wished a vacation cottage that suits not only for private use but also serves as a Bed and Breakfast property in a separate two guest units below using the lower road as their entrance. Serving the requested function was then rather complementary whereas creating differentiation among other earlier rental property in the area felt more mandatory considering the unexplored contour by if not all, most of the property. Here, the contour is the main attraction.

Save this picture!
© Nilaiasia
© Nilaiasia

Built inside a residential complex partially surrounded by densely populated settlements where they stand also on sloppy land with its unique character on circulation between alleys, then it may become interesting if the similar quality of space experience adopted into the site plan thus creates a certain sensation when moving inside from one end to another within the landscape. Typically a property on a narrow plot is built by maximizing claim on its programmatic space against the land. Here, though the land width is only 6,5 meter, site planning is, on the contrary, minimizing it and replaces it with an outdoor circulation which connects the 3 dwellings that are inter-dependent with each other in a form of alleyways along with its outdoor properties.

Save this picture!
© Nilaiasia
© Nilaiasia

This results in a unique interaction throughout the movement into the cottages. The same interaction that happens inside the alleys of the dense settlement at the surrounding area or at any other typical steep habitation in Bandung. However, this one happens in a small 200 m2 plot. Bringing in the outdoor qualities within the masses has in-fact not only enriches the space experience inside, but it also seems to enlarge the narrow width of the plot which is likely because such potential on the availability of alleyways and landscaping should usually happen on a large plot area.

Save this picture!
© Nilaiasia
© Nilaiasia

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
RDMA
Office

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Indonesia
Cite: "White Cliff House / RDMA" 06 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903154/white-cliff-house-rdma/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream