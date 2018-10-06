Color, Form, and Material: Andres Gallardo Spotlights Berlin's Post-War Modernist Charm

In the next chapter of his ongoing Urban Geometry project, self-taught Spanish photographer Andres Gallardo captures the elements of color, form, and materiality of post-war architecture in Berlin. This photo series, with installments featuring the modern marvels of Beijing, Seoul, Copenhagen, and Tallinn, among other cities, has become representative of Gallardo's personal growth from his humble start in his career as a professional photographer.

This collection gracefully accentuates the striated surfaces from the superimposed banal grid, an architectural trope of sorts, as well as the dialectical relationship between the rounded edge and the sharp corner. Featuring the classic iconic buildings of Le Corbusier and Daniel Libeskind, such as the Unité d'Habitation and the Jewish Museum respectively, the photographs encapsulate the facets of such a historically relevant city.

News via Andres Gallardo