World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Color, Form, and Material: Andres Gallardo Spotlights Berlin's Post-War Modernist Charm

Color, Form, and Material: Andres Gallardo Spotlights Berlin's Post-War Modernist Charm

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Color, Form, and Material: Andres Gallardo Spotlights Berlin's Post-War Modernist Charm
Save this picture!
Color, Form, and Material: Andres Gallardo Spotlights Berlin's Post-War Modernist Charm, © Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo

In the next chapter of his ongoing Urban Geometry project, self-taught Spanish photographer Andres Gallardo captures the elements of color, form, and materiality of post-war architecture in Berlin. This photo series, with installments featuring the modern marvels of Beijing, Seoul, Copenhagen, and Tallinn, among other cities, has become representative of Gallardo's personal growth from his humble start in his career as a professional photographer.

© Andres Gallardo © Andres Gallardo © Andres Gallardo © Andres Gallardo + 21

Save this picture!
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo

This collection gracefully accentuates the striated surfaces from the superimposed banal grid, an architectural trope of sorts, as well as the dialectical relationship between the rounded edge and the sharp corner. Featuring the classic iconic buildings of Le Corbusier and Daniel Libeskind, such as the Unité d'Habitation and the Jewish Museum respectively, the photographs encapsulate the facets of such a historically relevant city.

Save this picture!
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
Save this picture!
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
Save this picture!
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo
Save this picture!
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo

News via Andres Gallardo

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Vasundhra Aggarwal
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Vasundhra Aggarwal. "Color, Form, and Material: Andres Gallardo Spotlights Berlin's Post-War Modernist Charm" 06 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903144/color-form-and-material-andres-gallardo-spotlights-berlins-post-war-modernist-charm/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream