World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. United States
  5. ZGF Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Expensify Portland Office / ZGF Architects

Expensify Portland Office / ZGF Architects

  • 10:00 - 3 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Expensify Portland Office / ZGF Architects
Save this picture!
Expensify Portland Office / ZGF Architects, © Garrett Rowland
© Garrett Rowland

© Garrett Rowland © Garrett Rowland © Garrett Rowland © Garrett Rowland + 18

      • Structural Engineer

        KPFF

      • MEP Engineer

        Glumac

      • Code Consultant

        Code Unlimited

      • Broker

        Melvin Mark Companies
        • More Specs Less Specs
      Save this picture!
      © Garrett Rowland
      © Garrett Rowland

      Text description provided by the architects. When tech company Expensify expanded operations to Portland, OR in 2017, they found the perfect new home in the downtown National Landmark First National Bank building. ZGF partnered with Expensify to design an interior that reflects the company’s signature “choose-your-own-adventure” work setting, paying homage to the company’s beginnings working in coffee shops and, later, out of a San Francisco office with no assigned seating. Keeping in mind Expensify does not own the building, design interventions had to speak not only to the enduring grandeur of the existing interiors but also the realities of a finite lease term.

      Save this picture!
      © Garrett Rowland
      © Garrett Rowland
      Save this picture!
      Section / Diagram
      Section / Diagram
      Save this picture!
      © Garrett Rowland
      © Garrett Rowland

      Every space in the sky-lit four-story atrium, complete with classic columns, giant bank vaults, and Art Deco details, functions as the workplace. Seating is unassigned, conference rooms are unbookable, and employees choose where to sit depending on their individual style, mood, and the task at hand. The main floor includes a kitchen stocked with snacks, kombucha-on-tap, and a living room area with overstuffed ottomans, while a custom 41-foot wood and brass inlaid communal table presides over an adjacent zone. Upstairs, the boardroom channels a modern Mad Men aesthetic, and a speakeasy-style salon with mirror-clad walls is located through a set of hidden doors. On the third floor, an oak wood village, designed with forms reminiscent of Scandinavian building techniques and style, offers community and individual seating for private calls and heads-down work.

      Save this picture!
      © Garrett Rowland
      © Garrett Rowland

      ZGF carefully balanced Expensify’s space needs and the historical importance of the building when designing a set of floating conference rooms located opposite and above the bank’s main entrance staircase by referencing the historic details and proportions. Reminiscent of Grand Central Station or scenes from The Great Gatsby, visitors who arrive at the office walk up a flight of oak stairs to find in front of them another carefully detailed blackened steel, wood, and glass staircase making use of the huge atrium volume and creatively connecting the different levels of the existing building. The staircase is flanked by two brass-clad, glass-enclosed work spaces, which are themselves topped with open crow’s nest perches that are functional work areas. Concepted as a treehouse of sorts, the idea is reinforced by a suspended chaise that hangs from one of the workspaces like a swing.

      Save this picture!
      © Garrett Rowland
      © Garrett Rowland
      Save this picture!
      © Garrett Rowland
      © Garrett Rowland

      Expensify employees have fully embraced the new office, and on any given day can be seen moving from one space to another, with device tucked under arm and often with a dog or two in tow.

      Save this picture!
      © Garrett Rowland
      © Garrett Rowland

      View the complete gallery

      Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
      Save this project
      Share in Whatsapp
      About this office
      ZGF Architects
      Office

      Products:

      Wood Steel

      See more:

      Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices United States
      Cite: "Expensify Portland Office / ZGF Architects" 03 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903136/expensify-portland-office-zgf-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

      世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

      想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

      翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »