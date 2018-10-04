World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. Austria
  5. INNOCAD Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. History Museum Graz / INNOCAD Architecture

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

History Museum Graz / INNOCAD Architecture

  • 10:05 - 4 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
History Museum Graz / INNOCAD Architecture
Save this picture!
History Museum Graz / INNOCAD Architecture, © Paul Ott
© Paul Ott

© Paul Ott © Paul Ott © Paul Ott © Paul Ott + 56

  • Architects

    INNOCAD Architecture

  • Location

    Graz, Austria

  • Team

    Patrick Handler, Martin Lesjak, Jörg Kindermann, Dominik Gladik, Sigrid Prinz, Amila Smajlovic

  • Area

    832.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Paul Ott

  • Lighting Design

    GOL Lichtdesign_guardians of light

  • Audiovisual

    Universalmuseum Joanneum

  • Artist (Lighting Installation Entrance)

    Brigitte Kowanz

  • Typography “100 x Styria”

    Thomas Maier

  • Structural Engineer

    DI Manfred Petschnigg

  • Electrical Engineer

    pi-Plan GmbH / orange energy Friedl GmbH

  • HVAC, MEP Engineer

    Pechmann GmbH

  • Fire Protection Planning and Civil Engineer

    Norbert Rabl Ziviltechniker GmbH

  • Wood works, Metal works, Assembly Works

    Meistermetall / Workshop

  • Contractors

    Universalmuseum Joanneum

  • Dry Construction

    Ruckenstuhl GmbH

  • Glass work

    Glas Sajko GmbH

  • Flooring and Coatings

    Haring & Marx GmbH

  • HVAC

    Hübl Haustechnik

  • Client

    Universalmuseum Joanneum
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Paul Ott
© Paul Ott

Text description provided by the architects. The new trilogy of permanent exhibitions showcases the Styrian cultural heritage at the History Museum, located on the second floor of the Palais Herberstein, a significant historic building in the city center. The “Schaudepot”, conceived as an exhibition depot, consisting of two parts, the Cultural History Collection and the Multimedia Collection, represents together with the exhibition “100 x Styria” a  milestone in the transformation of the History Museum Graz.

Save this picture!
© Paul Ott
© Paul Ott
Save this picture!
© Paul Ott
© Paul Ott

The first section of “Schaudepot” honors the diversity of physical objects that reflects use of industrial material with less customization while providing an interaction with the historic artifacts. While the exhibition setting is multifunctional and freely adaptable, it also retains a consistent interior lining which creates an atmosphere that displays objects of various shapes and sizes allowing visitors to experience the historical space from an unexpected perspective.

Save this picture!
© Paul Ott
© Paul Ott

The second part displays multimedia archives enabling deep insights into the dispersed depot character through tailored scenography which leads the visitor to embark on a journey through the genesis of the Multimedia Collection.

Save this picture!
© Paul Ott
© Paul Ott
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Paul Ott
© Paul Ott

Finally, formerly hidden treasures of both collections are made accessible to the public in a raw and industrial surrounding, enabled by the fluent transition throughout of an infinite metal wall loop that allows a balance of historic content and contemporary exhibition design.

Save this picture!
© Paul Ott
© Paul Ott

The exhibition “100 x Styria”, which is located in the outstanding historic mirror hall, articulates spatial intervention in both functional and artistic ways. Relating to the concept of a “laid table of history”, the furniture-like installations made of glass or mirror are implemented with the aim to remind and reflect the historic use of these chambers. The space, furniture, objects, and visitors easily merge into one another and simultaneously maintain one exhibition medium. By becoming a part of the exhibition through the boundaries blurring, the spatial experience raises questions like: “What is forthcoming? What remains?”

Save this picture!
© Paul Ott
© Paul Ott

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
INNOCAD Architecture
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Museum Refurbishment Austria
Cite: "History Museum Graz / INNOCAD Architecture" 04 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903134/history-museum-graz-innocad-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »