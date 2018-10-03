BL 2 House - Hammer Cabin / UMWELT

-
Architects
-
LocationCáhuil, Chile
-
Architects in ChargeIgnacio García Partarrieu, Arturo Scheidegger
-
Area32.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
-
CosntructionConstructora Altamarea
-
Structural CalculationFrancisco Milla
-
Price19 UF/m2
Text description provided by the architects. The BL II house or "Hammer Cabin", as the owners call it, has an area of 32 square meters and is composed of an open space with a mezzanine room and a bathroom with exterior access. The house works as an independent cabin for guests or for rental. Therefore both its position on the lot and its configuration in plant and section establish privacy relations with respect to the main house and also the necessary climatic protection. The northern and southern elevations are opaque for wind and rain protection while the west façade opens towards the ocean sheltering from the sun by an eaves. The main structure of the walls is projected on the terrace enhancing its use, appropriation and protection.