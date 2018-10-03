World
i

i

i

i

i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. UMWELT
  6. 2017
  7. BL 2 House - Hammer Cabin / UMWELT

BL 2 House - Hammer Cabin / UMWELT

  • 08:00 - 3 October, 2018
BL 2 House - Hammer Cabin / UMWELT
© Felipe Ugalde
© Felipe Ugalde

© Felipe Ugalde

  • Architects

    UMWELT

  • Location

    Cáhuil, Chile

  • Architects in Charge

    Ignacio García Partarrieu, Arturo Scheidegger

  • Area

    32.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Felipe Ugalde
BL 2 House - Hammer Cabin / UMWELT, © Felipe Ugalde
© Felipe Ugalde

Text description provided by the architects. The BL II house or "Hammer Cabin", as the owners call it, has an area of 32 square meters and is composed of an open space with a mezzanine room and a bathroom with exterior access. The house works as an independent cabin for guests or for rental. Therefore both its position on the lot and its configuration in plant and section establish privacy relations with respect to the main house and also the necessary climatic protection. The northern and southern elevations are opaque for wind and rain protection while the west façade opens towards the ocean sheltering from the sun by an eaves. The main structure of the walls is projected on the terrace enhancing its use, appropriation and protection.

© Felipe Ugalde
© Felipe Ugalde
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Felipe Ugalde
© Felipe Ugalde
Elevation - Section
Elevation - Section
© Felipe Ugalde
© Felipe Ugalde

About this office
UMWELT
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Other Small Scale Chile
Cite: "BL 2 House - Hammer Cabin / UMWELT" [CASA BL 2 / UMWELT] 03 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903132/bl-2-house-hammer-cabin-umwelt/> ISSN 0719-8884

