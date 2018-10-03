World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. The Beauty of Pre-Oxidized Copper Through 8 Facades

The Beauty of Pre-Oxidized Copper Through 8 Facades

The Beauty of Pre-Oxidized Copper Through 8 Facades, The Green House / K2LD Architects. Image © Jeremy San
The Green House / K2LD Architects. Image © Jeremy San

Patinated copper, also called oxidized, is a metal coat that "ages well" with excellent weathering resistance. Due to its capacity for transformation over time, when coming into contact with atmospheric conditions, the material does not require major maintenance, giving a unique aspect to the facades.

In addition to orange-colored plates, this material also gives off a blue / green appearance through a controlled chemical oxidation process. Its coloration is defined by the amount of crystals contained in the surface of the material. With the appearance of natural light, the panels display various shades and nuances of color.

We have selected eight designs that use pre-oxidized copper to inspire you.

GCP House / Bernardes Arquitetura

Casa GCP / Bernardes Arquitetura. Image © Leonardo Finotti
Casa GCP / Bernardes Arquitetura. Image © Leonardo Finotti

Memory Museum / Estudio America

Memory Museum / Estúdio America. Image © Cristobal Palma
Memory Museum / Estúdio America. Image © Cristobal Palma

Primary School MOPI Extension / Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura

Primary School MOPI Extension / Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura. Image © Leonardo Finotti
Primary School MOPI Extension / Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura. Image © Leonardo Finotti

Gurumê / Bernardes Arquitetura

Gurumê / Bernardes Arquitetura. Image © Leonardo Finotti
Gurumê / Bernardes Arquitetura. Image © Leonardo Finotti

Sarphatistraat Offices / Steven Holl Architects

Sarphatistraat Offices / Steven Holl Architects. Image © Paul Warchol
Sarphatistraat Offices / Steven Holl Architects. Image © Paul Warchol

The Green House / K2LD Architects

The Green House / K2LD Architects. Image © Jeremy San
The Green House / K2LD Architects. Image © Jeremy San

Cooper House / Sergey Skuratov Architects

Cooper House / Sergey Skuratov Architects. Image Cortesia de Sergey Skuratov Architects
Cooper House / Sergey Skuratov Architects. Image Cortesia de Sergey Skuratov Architects

Hotel Unique / Ruy Ohtake

Hotel Unique <a href='https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hotel_Unique#/media/File:HOTEL_UNIQUE.jpg'>© via Wikimedia </a> Licença CC BY-SA 3.0. Image via Wikimedia
Hotel Unique © via Wikimedia Licença CC BY-SA 3.0. Image via Wikimedia
About this author
Matheus Pereira
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Pereira, Matheus. "The Beauty of Pre-Oxidized Copper Through 8 Facades" [A beleza do cobre pré-oxidado através de 8 fachadas] 03 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Montano, Zoë) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903129/the-beauty-of-pre-oxidized-copper-through-8-facades/> ISSN 0719-8884

