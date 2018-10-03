The Beauty of Pre-Oxidized Copper Through 8 Facades

Save this picture! The Green House / K2LD Architects. Image © Jeremy San

Patinated copper, also called oxidized, is a metal coat that "ages well" with excellent weathering resistance. Due to its capacity for transformation over time, when coming into contact with atmospheric conditions, the material does not require major maintenance, giving a unique aspect to the facades.

In addition to orange-colored plates, this material also gives off a blue / green appearance through a controlled chemical oxidation process. Its coloration is defined by the amount of crystals contained in the surface of the material. With the appearance of natural light, the panels display various shades and nuances of color.

We have selected eight designs that use pre-oxidized copper to inspire you.

Save this picture! Casa GCP / Bernardes Arquitetura. Image © Leonardo Finotti

Save this picture! Memory Museum / Estúdio America. Image © Cristobal Palma

Save this picture! Primary School MOPI Extension / Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura. Image © Leonardo Finotti

Save this picture! Gurumê / Bernardes Arquitetura. Image © Leonardo Finotti

Save this picture! Sarphatistraat Offices / Steven Holl Architects. Image © Paul Warchol

Save this picture! The Green House / K2LD Architects. Image © Jeremy San

Save this picture! Cooper House / Sergey Skuratov Architects. Image Cortesia de Sergey Skuratov Architects

Hotel Unique / Ruy Ohtake