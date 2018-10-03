World
  The Flat Vault / AAU ANASTAS

The Flat Vault / AAU ANASTAS

  • 02:00 - 3 October, 2018
The Flat Vault / AAU ANASTAS
The Flat Vault / AAU ANASTAS, © Mikaela Burstow
© Mikaela Burstow

© Mikaela Burstow

  • Architects

    AAU ANASTAS

  • Location

    Jerusalem, Palestine

  • Research and Engineering

    Laboratoire GSA - ENSA Paris Malaquais & SCALES

  • Area

    50.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Mikaela Burstow
© Mikaela Burstow
© Mikaela Burstow

Text description provided by the architects. The St Mary of the Resurrection Abbey is one of Jerusalem’s most valuable witness of crusaders’ architecture. The site is one of the ve French domains in Jerusalem including the Tombs of the Kings, the Pater Noster, Sainte Anne, and the French General consulate.

© Mikaela Burstow
© Mikaela Burstow

The church was built in the 12th century by the Crusaders. Its architecture offers a complete example of what was the architecture of the Crusaders in Palestine; a combination of different architectural elements that they brought from abroad and local elements that they found in situ.

© Mikaela Burstow
© Mikaela Burstow

The newly built at stone vault is an extension of the monastery’s shop. Architecturally, it consists of a juxtaposed volume addition. However, the strategy of integration in the site does not rely on the formal aspect of the architectural element but rather on the construction techniques: the new shop is thought as a stone structure. Just like most of the architecture of the monastery – including the church’s crypt – the soundness of the structure relies on a delicate work of stereotomy.

Axonometric
Axonometric

The columns of the new shop are made out of massive stone, and the ceiling is a at stone vault composed of 169 interlocking voussoirs. The system is inspired by the invention of French engineer Joseph Abeille (1673-1756), who patented in 1699 a special system that allowed the building of at vaults.

© Mikaela Burstow
© Mikaela Burstow

The design for the new shop is based on an innovative construction principle, literally weaving stones together to achieve the first reinforced at stone vault of such a scale.

Plan
Plan

 The techniques used for the construction rely on novel design and simulation techniques of the structure’s structural behavior, as well as on fabrication and mounting methods allowing for the assembly of precise topological interlocking.

© Mikaela Burstow
© Mikaela Burstow

The extension of the monastery’s shop – in such a heavy historical context - is above all an attempt to adapt existing construction principles to novel design and fabrication methods as well as a specific local stonemasonry know-how.

© Mikaela Burstow
© Mikaela Burstow

The at stone vault echoes stone construction techniques, inherent to the monastery’s architectural history and to the crusader’s architecture in Palestine, in a contemporary way.

© Mikaela Burstow
© Mikaela Burstow

Cite: "The Flat Vault / AAU ANASTAS" 03 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903127/the-flat-vault-aau-anastas/> ISSN 0719-8884

