World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ukraine
  5. Azovskiy&Pahomova architects
  6. 2014
  7. Heat 360 / Azovskiy&Pahomova architects

Heat 360 / Azovskiy&Pahomova architects

  • 01:00 - 3 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Heat 360 / Azovskiy&Pahomova architects
Save this picture!
Heat 360 / Azovskiy&Pahomova architects, © Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko

© Andrey Avdeenko © Andrey Avdeenko © Andrey Avdeenko © Andrey Avdeenko + 22

      Save this picture!
      © Andrey Avdeenko
      © Andrey Avdeenko

      Text description provided by the architects. Project Heat 360 is a private house in Dnepr, implemented by Ukrainian studio Azovskiy + Pahomova. The architects had to transform a non-residential building in a cozy house, in which the hosts gladly would spend time, regardless of the season. Located on the picturesque banks of the river, surrounded by nature, where the air is clean and the sounds are beautiful, the residence of 180 square meters is made spacious and open, allowing you to enjoy all the pleasures of the environment and a sense of freedom that it brings.

      Save this picture!
      Diagram
      Diagram

      The two-level structure that today is equipped with bath, a living room with a hayloft and a shower, as well as the "musical" bedroom is located lower than the main house where the owners live. Outdoor swimming pool and a small landscaped park with a wooden pier near the river unites two houses, which plays an important role in family life. Both the house and the area connected to a single smart home system.

      Save this picture!
      © Andrey Avdeenko
      © Andrey Avdeenko

      To save the logical connection between the two architectural objects we have decided to use the panoramic windows and a terrace. The canopy over the entrance is made of shingles, and the panoramic window in the bedroom on the first floor plays a role of a large TV, which "translates" the nature all around the year. What is more, the house doesn’t have the TV, because instead of a blue screen the customers have an amazing view of the nature, fireplace and sauna. For example, for the best view in the common room the furniture deliberately oriented toward the windows.

      Save this picture!
      © Andrey Avdeenko
      © Andrey Avdeenko

      We used natural eco-friendly materials. Supporting structures of the house are made of wood, the roof is made of shingle, repeating the slope of the relief. There is no drain. The water that flows down from the roof while it’s raining, creates before the panoramic windows a kind of waterfall, giving the interior an atmosphere of originality and a certain ethnicity. Falling from the roof, rainwater is divided on the round stones that serve as a retaining wall for the blind area near the terrace.

      Save this picture!
      © Andrey Avdeenko
      © Andrey Avdeenko

      During the reconstruction of buildings any tree wasn’t cut, and the existing "construction lawn" stands authors skillfully integrated into the roof of the house and terrace. Between the pine trees, which are located in front of the house, the Japanese bath ofuro was designed.

      Save this picture!
      © Andrey Avdeenko
      © Andrey Avdeenko

      Minimalistic style is dominated. One of the most vivid examples is a console staircase, which goes to the first floor. The decision to make the stairs without handrails motivated primarily by the desire of the customers, who took a responsibility of the security.

      Save this picture!
      © Andrey Avdeenko
      © Andrey Avdeenko

      View the complete gallery

      Save this project
      Share in Whatsapp
      About this office
      Azovskiy&Pahomova architects
      Office

      Products:

      Wood Glass Concrete

      See more:

      Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Ukraine
      Cite: "Heat 360 / Azovskiy&Pahomova architects" 03 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903087/heat-360-azovskiy-and-pahomova-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

      世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

      想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

      翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »