All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Dining Hall
  4. France
  5. BAST
  6. 2017
  7. E26 / BAST

E26 / BAST

  • 05:00 - 7 October, 2018
E26 / BAST
E26 / BAST, Courtesy of BAST
  • Architects

    BAST

  • Location

    31310 Montbrun-Bocage, France

  • Area

    185.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017
Courtesy of BAST
Text description provided by the architects. The new refectory building lands on a new forecourt and is limited by the road. The ground floor level of the existing school becomes the reference 0.00 level for the forecourt and the refectory so that all the buildings are at the same height.

Courtesy of BAST
Courtesy of BAST
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Courtesy of BAST
The refectory is entirely made of wood: CLT wood panels, structural CLT roof panels. Isolated from the outside, the exterior cladding is also larch wood panels.

The new project gives the opportunity to restore the same level of operation to buildings, generates a step that can benefit new educational activities and uses a rational and very fast construction system on site allowing to release a maximum of glazed volumes to keep the buildings. through views and benefit from maximum natural light indoors.

Courtesy of BAST
Courtesy of BAST
Sections
Sections
Courtesy of BAST
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BAST
Office

Wood Steel Concrete

Cite: "E26 / BAST" 07 Oct 2018. ArchDaily.

