E26 / BAST

Architects BAST

Location 31310 Montbrun-Bocage, France

Area 185.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Text description provided by the architects. The new refectory building lands on a new forecourt and is limited by the road. The ground floor level of the existing school becomes the reference 0.00 level for the forecourt and the refectory so that all the buildings are at the same height.

The refectory is entirely made of wood: CLT wood panels, structural CLT roof panels. Isolated from the outside, the exterior cladding is also larch wood panels.

The new project gives the opportunity to restore the same level of operation to buildings, generates a step that can benefit new educational activities and uses a rational and very fast construction system on site allowing to release a maximum of glazed volumes to keep the buildings. through views and benefit from maximum natural light indoors.

