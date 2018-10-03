Pavilion Sandefjord / R21 Arkitekter

-
Architects
-
LocationSandefjord, Norway
-
Lead ArchitectThomas Thorsnes
-
TeamR21 arkitekter
-
Area90.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. The new building is a substitute for an older sawmill building. The project adapts the principles of the earlier building; when the building was in use it was experienced as an open structure with the shutters removed to handle the large dimensions of the lumber. The new building has the same expression of an open structure when in use. The construction system of wooden frames is reinterpreted in the new building, with a layer of glass with shutters that close off the original volume. There is a continuity in the structure with a modern expression and a new range of flexible uses as workshop, event hall, playroom and showroom.