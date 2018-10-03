World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavillion
  4. Norway
  5. R21 Arkitekter
  6. 2018
  7. Pavilion Sandefjord / R21 Arkitekter

Pavilion Sandefjord / R21 Arkitekter

  • 03:00 - 3 October, 2018
Pavilion Sandefjord / R21 Arkitekter
Pavilion Sandefjord / R21 Arkitekter, © Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

© Åke E:son Lindman © Åke E:son Lindman © Åke E:son Lindman © Åke E:son Lindman + 14

© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

Text description provided by the architects. The new building is a substitute for an older sawmill building. The project adapts the principles of the earlier building; when the building was in use it was experienced as an open structure with the shutters removed to handle the large dimensions of the lumber. The new building has the same expression of an open structure when in use. The construction system of wooden frames is reinterpreted in the new building, with a layer of glass with shutters that close off the original volume. There is a continuity in the structure with a modern expression and a new range of flexible uses as workshop, event hall, playroom and showroom.

© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman
Plan
Plan
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
R21 Arkitekter
Office

Cite: "Pavilion Sandefjord / R21 Arkitekter" 03 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903074/pavilion-sandefjord-r21-arkitekter/> ISSN 0719-8884

