  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Germany
  5. Batek Architekten
  6. 2018
  Zalando Beauty Station / Batek Architekten

Zalando Beauty Station / Batek Architekten

  05:00 - 20 October, 2018
Zalando Beauty Station / Batek Architekten
Zalando Beauty Station / Batek Architekten, © Marcus Wend
© Marcus Wend

  • Architects

    Batek Architekten

  • Location

    Berlin, Germany

  • Lead Architects

    Patrick Batek, Karen Kröger

  • Area

    130.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Marcus Wend
© Marcus Wend
© Marcus Wend

Text description provided by the architects. Understated but stringent looks. Inspiring, Insta-worthy backdrops reveal themselves moving through this beauty boutique, proudly designed by Batek Architects.
The space is entirely customisable,

© Marcus Wend
© Marcus Wend
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Marcus Wend
© Marcus Wend

offering dynamic arrangements for product presentations, pop-up events, beauty services and video shoots. Freely placeable stainless steel cubes are perfect for ad-hoc zoning, curated product showcasing and presentations.
A long shelf, crafted by Smile Plastics from recycled plastic cups, draws the eye and serves as the showcase highlight.
Central to the front retail area is an imposing solid concrete wash basin for customer use.

© Marcus Wend
© Marcus Wend

Three floor-to-ceiling shelves made from stainless steel divide the shop floor. These pivot, either dividing the area in two with a secluded back area, or opening up the space completely. They are backed with full length mirrors that visually enlarge the room.

© Marcus Wend
© Marcus Wend

Drawing the eye to the back of the space is the four metre long stainless steel beauty service table, with retractable mirrors. Privacy comes from a movable curtain made from light fabric.

© Marcus Wend
© Marcus Wend

The low-key colour concept of cream, light beige, and grey to nude and natural shades, in harmony with the cement bonded industrial flooring and special, daylight reproducing high colour index lighting, together create a gallery environment ideal for presenting exquisite beauty products.
Suspended accent lights from PSLab sprinkle warm atmosphere throughout.

© Marcus Wend
© Marcus Wend

About this office
Batek Architekten
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Germany
Cite: "Zalando Beauty Station / Batek Architekten" 20 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903073/zalando-beauty-station-batek-architekten/> ISSN 0719-8884

