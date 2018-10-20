Zalando Beauty Station / Batek Architekten

+ 27

Architects Batek Architekten

Location Berlin, Germany

Lead Architects Patrick Batek, Karen Kröger

Area 130.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Marcus Wend

Text description provided by the architects. Understated but stringent looks. Inspiring, Insta-worthy backdrops reveal themselves moving through this beauty boutique, proudly designed by Batek Architects.

The space is entirely customisable,

offering dynamic arrangements for product presentations, pop-up events, beauty services and video shoots. Freely placeable stainless steel cubes are perfect for ad-hoc zoning, curated product showcasing and presentations.

A long shelf, crafted by Smile Plastics from recycled plastic cups, draws the eye and serves as the showcase highlight.

Central to the front retail area is an imposing solid concrete wash basin for customer use.

Three floor-to-ceiling shelves made from stainless steel divide the shop floor. These pivot, either dividing the area in two with a secluded back area, or opening up the space completely. They are backed with full length mirrors that visually enlarge the room.

Drawing the eye to the back of the space is the four metre long stainless steel beauty service table, with retractable mirrors. Privacy comes from a movable curtain made from light fabric.

The low-key colour concept of cream, light beige, and grey to nude and natural shades, in harmony with the cement bonded industrial flooring and special, daylight reproducing high colour index lighting, together create a gallery environment ideal for presenting exquisite beauty products.

Suspended accent lights from PSLab sprinkle warm atmosphere throughout.