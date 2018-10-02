World
Old Sag Harbor Road / Blaze Makoid Architecture

  14:00 - 2 October, 2018
Old Sag Harbor Road / Blaze Makoid Architecture
Old Sag Harbor Road / Blaze Makoid Architecture, © Attic Fire
© Attic Fire

  • General Contractor

    McLoughlin Construction Corp

  • Structural Engineers

    J.R. Holzmacher P.E.

  • Interior Design

    Grey Matter Interior Design

  • Millwork

    Field & Company
© Attic Fire
© Attic Fire

Text description provided by the architects. Old Sag Harbor Road is a four bedroom, 7,100 sq ft home in Southampton, NY. The clients are an energetic couple, who were attracted to the pristine surroundings and envisioned the project as a secret enclave in the trees for themselves and their friends. One of the men travels frequently and wanted a place for respite, to recharge and regroup. The other is an interior designer who recently obtained an architecture degree; he served as a key collaborator on the project and took on design challenges as part of the team.

© Attic Fire
© Attic Fire

Perched at the high point of a heavily wooded site, the house is sited parallel to the existing contours.  The topography enabled Blaze Makoid Architecture (BMA) to introduce a walk-out lower level, which is unusual for the area. The house is long and narrow with program arranged linearly for an economically minimal footprint.  The horizontality of the design allows the second floor mass to float above the landscape and cantilever at both ends. The house overlooks a negative edge pool that continues the horizon into the woods. At the rear, a vertically articulated wall visually connects all three levels. Early on in the design process, BMA established the interior staircase as a central sculptural element that weaves all three levels together. 

© Attic Fire
© Attic Fire
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Attic Fire
© Attic Fire

Known for its seamless approach to indoor/outdoor living, BMA designed moments for the clients, in which from within the home they could look out to the trees instead of walls. The main level features a three-sided fireplace clad in blackened steel which punctuates the loft-like living, dining and kitchen area, establishing zones for each purpose. A 22.5 foot sliding door unit opens completely to the deck, connecting the interior and outdoors in a way that’s perfect for the homeowners’ frequent entertaining.  

© Attic Fire
© Attic Fire
Section A
Section A
© Attic Fire
© Attic Fire

The clients own an extensive wine collection, so the climate-controlled wine room, with its blackened steel supports and custom walnut shelving, was a must-have and is used as a back drop to a custom banquette in the game room. To maintain an intimate feel throughout the modern home, BMA used walnut as a reoccurring feature to accent thresholds into rooms and spaces.  

© Attic Fire
© Attic Fire

About this office
Blaze Makoid Architecture
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Old Sag Harbor Road / Blaze Makoid Architecture" 02 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903070/old-sag-harbor-road-blaze-makoid-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

