House GO17 / jaf arquitectura

Architects jaf arquitectura

Location Durazno, Uruguay

Authors Juan Andrés Fernandez, Valentín Eyheralde, Daniela Navarro, Rosana Porta

Project Year 2017

Photographs Javier Villasuso

Expansion area 32 m2

Interior area 69 m2

Text description provided by the architects. Ovidio and Shirley's home, a shelter in 69m2. Three sectors with their own character: two solid and compact volumes that contain a space of variable limits for the daily life.

To the front, a volume containing the kitchen and includes the accesses to the house, the pedestrian and the vehicular. A space that frames and contains, of crossing and service.

In the background, the intimate volume, the space of privacy and shelter, the bedrooms combined with services such as bathroom, circulation, barbecue and laundry.

In the middle, the social area, framed and cared by the two volumes, without more elements than the roof and the floor, a flexible space that transcends the apparent limits, a combination of garage - living - dining room - terrace. Its configuration allows it to form three spaces of different character, or close itself in a single interior-exterior space. The inhabitants have the power to appropriate the social area available according to their tastes or needs, temporary or permanent. Because of its visual and spatial opening, it extends even beyond the area of the house, appropriating the green space that surrounds it.

In the skin of the container volumes, the main element is the brick, manufactured in the region of ​​Minas, Uruguay. A careful study of the dimensions and possible modulations of this material was developed, achieving an interesting texture that combines two ways of use of the same material. Special care was taken in the harmony between the color tone of the brick with the other textures of the project (concrete, wood and gray), and that it coexisted adequately with the surrounding green.