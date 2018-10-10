World
i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Uruguay
  5. jaf arquitectura
  6. 2017
  House GO17 / jaf arquitectura

House GO17 / jaf arquitectura

  • 14:00 - 10 October, 2018
House GO17 / jaf arquitectura
House GO17 / jaf arquitectura, © Javier Villasuso
© Javier Villasuso

© Javier Villasuso

© Javier Villasuso
© Javier Villasuso

Text description provided by the architects. Ovidio and Shirley's home, a shelter in 69m2. Three sectors with their own character: two solid and compact volumes that contain a space of variable limits for the daily life.

© Javier Villasuso
© Javier Villasuso

To the front, a volume containing the kitchen and includes the accesses to the house, the pedestrian and the vehicular. A space that frames and contains, of crossing and service.

Plan
Plan

In the background, the intimate volume, the space of privacy and shelter, the bedrooms combined with services such as bathroom, circulation, barbecue and laundry.

© Javier Villasuso
© Javier Villasuso

In the middle, the social area, framed and cared by the two volumes, without more elements than the roof and the floor, a flexible space that transcends the apparent limits, a combination of garage - living - dining room - terrace. Its configuration allows it to form three spaces of different character, or close itself in a single interior-exterior space. The inhabitants have the power to appropriate the social area available according to their tastes or needs, temporary or permanent. Because of its visual and spatial opening, it extends even beyond the area of the house, appropriating the green space that surrounds it.

© Javier Villasuso
© Javier Villasuso

In the skin of the container volumes, the main element is the brick, manufactured in the region of ​​Minas, Uruguay. A careful study of the dimensions and possible modulations of this material was developed, achieving an interesting texture that combines two ways of use of the same material. Special care was taken in the harmony between the color tone of the brick with the other textures of the project (concrete, wood and gray), and that it coexisted adequately with the surrounding green.

© Javier Villasuso
© Javier Villasuso

About this office
jaf arquitectura
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Uruguay
Cite: "House GO17 / jaf arquitectura" [Vivienda GO17 / jaf arquitectura] 10 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903063/house-go17-jaf-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

