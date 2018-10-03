World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Lodging
  India
  Cadence Architects
  2017
  Java Rain / Cadence Architects

Java Rain / Cadence Architects

  3 October, 2018
Java Rain / Cadence Architects
Courtesy of Cadence Architects
Courtesy of Cadence Architects

  Architects

    Cadence Architects

  Location

    Chickmagaluru, Karnataka, India

  Lead Architects

    Smaran Mallesh, Narendra Pirgal, Vikram Rajashekar

  Design Team

    Smaran Mallesh, Vikram Rajaashekar, Narendra Pirgal, Rejin Karthik

  Area

    35000.0 ft2

  Project Year

    2017
Courtesy of Cadence Architects
Courtesy of Cadence Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The site is situated in a 40-acre coffee estate in Chikkamagalur at the foothills of Mullahangiri Hills, overlooking the valley beyond and the town on Chikmagalur. With a mesmerizing natural backdrop for each built form, the development comprises of a Clubhouse, Single Villas, Twin Villas, a Spa, a restaurant and a Tree house plus other ancillary facilities.

Courtesy of Cadence Architects
Courtesy of Cadence Architects
Siteplan
Siteplan
Courtesy of Cadence Architects
Courtesy of Cadence Architects

The project deals with the idea of blurring the boundaries between inside and outside, such that the building becomes one with nature. The challenge in this project was to insert built forms into the existing landscape and blurring the edge seamlessly like a graft. The landscape is treated as a visual and tactile element. The built form responds to both the immediate site context as well as to that of the hill station. The surfaces of the buildings are rendered with earthy and rustic materials to accentuate their contemporary forms. Local materials available on site are extensively used to not only help the architecture blend with the context, but also make the project sustainable.

Courtesy of Cadence Architects
Courtesy of Cadence Architects
Tree house section
Tree house section

The Clubhouse is conceived in multiple levels according to the contours on the site and to capture the view around. Care has been taken to cut a minimum number of trees and insert the building into the natural fabric. The clubhouse comprises of an arrival area, the roof of which is inspired by flowers in a forest. For this canopy, using flowers as an analogy the form is conceived to rise up from three distinct points to form a large overhang. This entire structure is made out of metal and draped with a coating of Ferro-concrete to give a smooth sensual feel. The underbelly of this canopy houses the waiting area and the reception and offers beautifully framed views of the valley beyond. A grand helical staircase takes one to the lower level into the restaurant, which peers into the valley. Just below this level, is the infinity pool which thrusts itself amidst the trees. The organic geometry of the entire club house enables it to be one with nature.

Courtesy of Cadence Architects
Courtesy of Cadence Architects
Club House Section
Club House Section

The villas question the conventional notion of a cottage with a traditional pitched roof by having a butterfly roof and are extensively glazed to capture the views around. Every cottage has a large deck which is simultaneously both inside and outside. The decks are as large as the rooms themselves to encourage inhabitants to use them as functional spaces as opposed to just spill over spaces. While the rooms enable a strong visual connection with landscape the decks enable a strong tactile connection with landscape. The roof becomes a critical element as the large exaggerated overhangs not only make it theatrical and give a sense of calm and levitation but also become shading devices to cut the glare and heat of the sun.

Courtesy of Cadence Architects
Courtesy of Cadence Architects
Twin villa plan
Twin villa plan
Courtesy of Cadence Architects
Courtesy of Cadence Architects

An elevated café, aptly named the ‘tree house’ provides a panoramic view of the scenic site and an adjacent lake. The Tree house is perched on the edge of the property over a rocky outcrop with a 270-degree view of the surrounding hills. The tree house is delicately perched on a rocky outcrop marking the edge of the property. The Spa has massage rooms that open into private courts; the shape of the spa is very organic and is conceived as a womb like space for the users.  The interplay between open and semi open spaces orchestrate most of the built form’s visual focus over the panoramic views surrounding the site. Using locally sourced materials, a rustic feel is imparted to contemporary forms.

Courtesy of Cadence Architects
Courtesy of Cadence Architects

Cadence Architects
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging India
Cite: "Java Rain / Cadence Architects" 03 Oct 2018. ArchDaily.

