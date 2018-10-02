World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Singapore
  5. Guz Architects
  6. 2017
  7. The Ficus House / Guz Architects

The Ficus House / Guz Architects

  • 23:00 - 2 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Ficus House / Guz Architects
Save this picture!
The Ficus House / Guz Architects, © Patrick Bingham-Hall
© Patrick Bingham-Hall

© Patrick Bingham-Hall © Patrick Bingham-Hall © Patrick Bingham-Hall © Patrick Bingham-Hall + 9

  • Structural Consultant

    MSE Consultants

  • M&E Consultant

    Herizal Fitri Consultants

  • Landscape Consultant

    Nyee Phoe Flower Garden Pte Ltd
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Patrick Bingham-Hall
© Patrick Bingham-Hall

Text description provided by the architects. This is a large extended family house for siblings, with their own their families and parent. Responding to the brief and site context, an L-shaped layout allows for necessary privacy between 2 households, and at the same time provides a common courtyard with interconnected social spaces.

Save this picture!
© Patrick Bingham-Hall
© Patrick Bingham-Hall

Considering the size of the built-in areas, we had to maximize the use of the landscaped areas, and create layers of roof gardens, water bodies, and shading devices to give the spectrum of spaces and nature. Furthermore, the roof gardens reconstitute the ground landscape area which has lost due to building footprint. Thus, minimizing hardscaping, which effect in reduction of solar heat gain and increased of thermal comfort. 

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The attic holds commanding views over the neighbourhood and has its own character with roof gardens and bio-pond to create a relaxing environment. 

Save this picture!
© Patrick Bingham-Hall
© Patrick Bingham-Hall

The residence was built on the homeowners’ heritage land; hence they are keen to retain most of the existing trees, especially the large Ficus tree at the back, which later provide shelter and ambience.

Save this picture!
© Patrick Bingham-Hall
© Patrick Bingham-Hall

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Guz Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Singapore
Cite: "The Ficus House / Guz Architects" 02 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903055/the-ficus-house-guz-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »