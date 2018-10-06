World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
  5. Crahay & Jamaigne
  6. 2013
  7. Habitation GOVI / Crahay & Jamaigne

Habitation GOVI / Crahay & Jamaigne

  • 05:00 - 6 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Habitation GOVI / Crahay & Jamaigne
Save this picture!
Habitation GOVI / Crahay & Jamaigne, © Laurent Brandajs
© Laurent Brandajs

© Laurent Brandajs © Laurent Brandajs © Laurent Brandajs © Laurent Brandajs + 27

  • Architects

    Crahay & Jamaigne

  • Location

    Villers-le-Bouillet, Belgium

  • Lead Architects

    Jean-François Crahay & Guy Jamaigne

  • Area

    119.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    Laurent Brandajs
Save this picture!
© Laurent Brandajs
© Laurent Brandajs

Text description provided by the architects. The project is divided into two parts, the fisrt one, massive, anchored to the site and materialized by a cubic white volume, and a second one covered of wood, with a lighter visual, is placed on the side of the site to form a long fence as visual protection on the road side. The living spaces are on the valley side, situated slightly higher than the natural ground, completely open on the valley. The tree protect it of overheating in the summer. A long covered "balcony terrace" follow the living spaces by projecting the space towards the view.

Save this picture!
© Laurent Brandajs
© Laurent Brandajs
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Laurent Brandajs
© Laurent Brandajs

All the necessary functions for the life of a couple are found on the ground floor. A guest room and its sanitary space complete the program of this level. A pottery workshop is accessible from the entrance hall and overlooks the whole, like an watchtower, to enjoys a totally unobstructed view.

Save this picture!
© Laurent Brandajs
© Laurent Brandajs

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Crahay & Jamaigne
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Belgium
Cite: "Habitation GOVI / Crahay & Jamaigne" 06 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903054/habitation-govi-crahay-and-jamaigne/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream