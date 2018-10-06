Habitation GOVI / Crahay & Jamaigne

+ 27

Text description provided by the architects. The project is divided into two parts, the fisrt one, massive, anchored to the site and materialized by a cubic white volume, and a second one covered of wood, with a lighter visual, is placed on the side of the site to form a long fence as visual protection on the road side. The living spaces are on the valley side, situated slightly higher than the natural ground, completely open on the valley. The tree protect it of overheating in the summer. A long covered "balcony terrace" follow the living spaces by projecting the space towards the view.

All the necessary functions for the life of a couple are found on the ground floor. A guest room and its sanitary space complete the program of this level. A pottery workshop is accessible from the entrance hall and overlooks the whole, like an watchtower, to enjoys a totally unobstructed view.