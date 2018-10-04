World
  3. 30 Projects Explained Through Architectural Gifs

30 Projects Explained Through Architectural Gifs

30 Projects Explained Through Architectural Gifs

In order to explain projects and design decisions properly, architects must use often rely on creative representation techniques instead of words. It’s part of the job. The quality of drawings - simple, complex, or anything in between - is fundamental for the correct reception of the ideas. Digital media has enabled new ways of representation including animation and adding a new dimension in a single image: processes.

Animated gifs can provide the same amount of information in constructive terms as a section, program distribution as a diagram and main decisions as a master plan,  while at the same time showing the progress and chronology of the project.

The following 30 projects use animated gifs as a tool to represent the design process, construction details, use of layers and interior spatial sequences.

Trampoline Cabin / Lorena Troncoso-Valencia

K.J. Somaiya College for Information Technology / Sameep Padora & Associates

Club House Varkenoord / NL Architects

Carroll House / LOT-EK

Claudios House / Arquitetura Nacional

Heli-stage / ATAH

Monday Monday Floral Art Studio / UM

House on the Mist / Alfonso Arango

LIMAS / Farming Architecture

Griffin School / Murray Legge Architecture

Shanghai Modern Art Museum / Atelier Deshaus

Skyview / Murray Legge Architecture

PH Lavalleja / CCPM Arquitectos

Casa Kwantes / MVRDV

The Proscenium / INRE Studio

HQ House / Fernando De Rossa + Virginia Miguel

Hires Apartment Renovation / buro5

Earth House / Alfonso Arango

Smiley Zeeburgereiland Apartments / Studioninedots

Nautilus / TEN + NGO City Creative Network

Attic for an Architect / buro5

Wooden Structure at Launchlabs / Stereo Architektur

The Rosenberg Golan and Ricky Home / SO Architecture

Grid House / BLOCO Arquitetos

"Home at Intersection": An Exploration of Relationships, Individuality and Architecture

CRAFT / Sameep Padora & Associates

Conjoined Media Towers / REX

Perot Museum of Nature and Science / Morphosis Architects

Tozzer Anthropology Building / Kennedy & Violich Architecture

Casa Alegrana / Daniel Moreno Flores + Carla Kienz

 

Fernanda Castro
Author

Cite: Fernanda Castro. "30 Projects Explained Through Architectural Gifs" 04 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903052/27-projects-explained-through-architectural-gifs/> ISSN 0719-8884

