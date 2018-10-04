30 Projects Explained Through Architectural Gifs

In order to explain projects and design decisions properly, architects must use often rely on creative representation techniques instead of words. It’s part of the job. The quality of drawings - simple, complex, or anything in between - is fundamental for the correct reception of the ideas. Digital media has enabled new ways of representation including animation and adding a new dimension in a single image: processes.
Animated gifs can provide the same amount of information in constructive terms as a section, program distribution as a diagram and main decisions as a master plan, while at the same time showing the progress and chronology of the project.
The following 30 projects use animated gifs as a tool to represent the design process, construction details, use of layers and interior spatial sequences.
In order to explain projects and design decisions properly, architects must use often rely on creative representation techniques instead of words. It’s part of the job. The quality of drawings - simple, complex, or anything in between - is fundamental for the correct reception of the ideas. Digital media has enabled new ways of representation including animation and adding a new dimension in a single image: processes.