  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gymnasium
  4. France
  5. Studio 02
  6. 2018
  Gym Plouha / Studio 02

Gym Plouha / Studio 02

  10:00 - 2 October, 2018
Gym Plouha / Studio 02
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

  Architects

    Studio 02

  Location

    22580 Plouha, France

  Area

    2550.0 m2

  Project Year

    2018

  Photographs

    Luc Boegly

  Collaborators

    Cdlp, Studio Joran Briand, Astec

  Client

    Community of communes Lanvollon Plouha
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

Text description provided by the architects. The project of building a sports facility in the municipality of Plouha posed the following challenge: how to install this multifunctional complex in the site’s unique topography, all the while maintaining its connection to the existing gym, its accessibility, and its public convenience?

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

The pre-determined position for the building’s installation followed a north-west/south-east layout, which inspired the creation of two distinct and clear accesses: the public entrance from the forecourt located on the north, and the athletes’ entrance located on the south.

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

The other unique aspect of this project is that it was buried nearly three meters (2.85 m) in the section that runs along the street on the plot’s north side. This distinctive characteristic greatly reduces the project’s visual impact and presents it on a more domestic scale. Ultimately, the project must not dominate the street but rather, reveal it, underscore it, and thus enhance the entrance to the city.

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

Furthermore, the facility needed to symbolize the sector’s athletic dynamism. It, therefore, opens widely toward the city center, unveiling a breathtaking view from the public space. A canopy protects the entry forecourt and provides a shelter for bicycle parking.

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

Studio 02
Wood Steel Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Recreation & Training gymnasium France
