Canteen and Locker Room of Sarmad Iron and Steel Co. / Makanpaydar Consulting Company

+ 29

Architects Makanpaydar Consulting Company

Location Abarkooh, Yazd Province, Iran

Lead Architects Ali Moazzeni - Ghazal Asadi

Area 1650.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Hamidreza Bani

Manufacturers Loading...

Clients Sarmad Iron and Steel Co More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Canteen, locker and shower buildings of Sarmad (Abarkooh) Iron and Steel Industries Company, with a total built area of 1,650m2, is located in Abarkooh, in a distance of 150km from Yazd. In the master plan of the company site, these two buildings were located next to the office building, which was designed and built earlier, to make the service complex. Therefore the new buildings were designed based on the existing office building in order to maintain the harmony of colors, forms, and materials in the complex.

The principles of Iranian architecture and use of the local ornaments and motifs are taken into consideration in the design of this building. In the dining building, the entrance, as an iconic element, is designed like an incomplete cylinder corresponding to the cylindrical form of the office building, located in the opposite side. This form also conveys an inviting sense to the audience. The hierarchy, as a principle of Iranian architecture, is developed from the entrance to the main hall, consisting of 7 stages as follows:

1- Stairs (Porch)

2- Entrance Corridor

3- Division Area

4- Cleaning (Purification) Area

5- Corridor

6- Food Delivery Counter

7- Main Hall

Considering the function of the building, the entrance shower and locker area are designed in a way that in addition to maintaining the harmony with the adjacent buildings, allows no direct sight to the locker area. Accordingly, a complete cylindrical form and an incomplete one are used inversely in the design. Hierarchy is also observed as a distinguished principle and a core design idea in this building. In the design of the parts facing the main square, connective corridors, with a climatic function, are used as a semi-closed area. Design of these corridors is inspired by the brick ornaments of the Jame Mosque of Yazd. These ornaments are developed in form of dry-stone walls framed by modular brick elements.