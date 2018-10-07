World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. Iran
  5. Makanpaydar Consulting Company
  6. 2017
  7. Canteen and Locker Room of Sarmad Iron and Steel Co. / Makanpaydar Consulting Company

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Canteen and Locker Room of Sarmad Iron and Steel Co. / Makanpaydar Consulting Company

  • 02:00 - 7 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Canteen and Locker Room of Sarmad Iron and Steel Co. / Makanpaydar Consulting Company
Save this picture!
Canteen and Locker Room of Sarmad Iron and Steel Co. / Makanpaydar Consulting Company, © Hamidreza Bani
© Hamidreza Bani

© Hamidreza Bani © Hamidreza Bani © Hamidreza Bani © Hamidreza Bani + 29

Save this picture!
© Hamidreza Bani
© Hamidreza Bani

Text description provided by the architects. Canteen, locker and shower buildings of Sarmad (Abarkooh) Iron and Steel Industries Company, with a total built area of 1,650m2, is located in Abarkooh, in a distance of 150km from Yazd. In the master plan of the company site, these two buildings were located next to the office building, which was designed and built earlier, to make the service complex. Therefore the new buildings were designed based on the existing office building in order to maintain the harmony of colors, forms, and materials in the complex.

Save this picture!
© Hamidreza Bani
© Hamidreza Bani

The principles of Iranian architecture and use of the local ornaments and motifs are taken into consideration in the design of this building. In the dining building, the entrance, as an iconic element, is designed like an incomplete cylinder corresponding to the cylindrical form of the office building, located in the opposite side. This form also conveys an inviting sense to the audience. The hierarchy, as a principle of Iranian architecture, is developed from the entrance to the main hall, consisting of 7 stages as follows:

1-    Stairs (Porch)
2-    Entrance Corridor
3-    Division Area
4-    Cleaning (Purification) Area
5-    Corridor
6-    Food Delivery Counter
7-    Main Hall

Save this picture!
© Hamidreza Bani
© Hamidreza Bani

Considering the function of the building, the entrance shower and locker area are designed in a way that in addition to maintaining the harmony with the adjacent buildings, allows no direct sight to the locker area. Accordingly, a complete cylindrical form and an incomplete one are used inversely in the design. Hierarchy is also observed as a distinguished principle and a core design idea in this building. In the design of the parts facing the main square, connective corridors, with a climatic function, are used as a semi-closed area. Design of these corridors is inspired by the brick ornaments of the Jame Mosque of Yazd. These ornaments are developed in form of dry-stone walls framed by modular brick elements. 

Save this picture!
© Hamidreza Bani
© Hamidreza Bani

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Makanpaydar Consulting Company
Office

Products:

Stone Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings Refurbishment Other Extension Iran
Cite: "Canteen and Locker Room of Sarmad Iron and Steel Co. / Makanpaydar Consulting Company" 07 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903025/canteen-and-locker-room-of-sarmad-iron-and-steel-co-makanpaydar-consulting-company/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream