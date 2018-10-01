Shortlist for the 2018 Architectural Photography Awards Revealed
The shortlist for the
2018 Architectural Photography Awards have been revealed, bringing together 20 atmospheric images of the built environment. Categories this year ranged from a “portfolio of an individual building to a single abstract: with a professional camera or on a mobile phone.”
The 2018 edition saw a record number of entries, with photographs from 47 countries, including the UK (28%), USA (20%), Germany (6%), and China (5%). The 20 photographs were selected from four categories: exteriors, interiors, sense of place, and buildings in use.
The images will be exhibited at the
World Architecture Festival in Amsterdam from 28th-30th November, where visitors can cast their vote for the winner, to be announced at the WAF Gala Dinner. Public voting for the Mobile category is open until Friday 30th November. The awards are supported by the World Architecture Festival and PICSEL, and sponsored by Sto and Dornbracht. Shortlist
Azur Arena in Antibes, France by Auer Weber architects. Image © Aldo Amoretti
The Piazza Duomo from the Arengario Balconi of the Palazzo dell'Arengario Museo del 900 in Milan Italy by Italo Rota and Fabio Fornasari. Image © Marco Tagliarino
The perforated concrete skin of Vm Estancia in Chennai, Tamil, Nadu, India by KSM. Image © B.R.S. Sreenag
The Vantablack Pavilion, Pyeongchang, South Korea. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Prada Marfa, Texas, USA by Elmgreen and Dragset. Image © Matthew Portch
A semi-abandoned power station in Kelenfold, Budapest, Hungary. Image © Roman Robroek
The Hive at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, UK during winter by Wolfgang Buttress. Image © Omer Kanipak
Swimmers on the riverside opposite the construction of Raffles City Chongqing, China by Sadfie Architects. Image © Zhu Wenqiao
The Bank of China Tower, Ningbo, China by SOM. Image © He Zhenhuan
The Vortex, Bloomberg HQ, London, UK by Foster + Partners. Image © James Newton
The Ouse Valley viaduct in Sussex, UK by David Mocatta. Image © Andrew Robertson
Long Museum West Bund Shanghai China by Atelier Deshaus. Image © Pawel Paniczko
The Hive at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, UK, during winter by Wolfgang Buttress. Image © Jeff Eden
The Seashore Chapel in Qinhuangdao China by Vector Architects. Image © Ai Qing
The ceiling of Liege-Guillemins station in Belgium by Santiago Calatrava. Image © Suraj Garg
Auburn University, Auburn, Alabama, USA. Image © Brad Feinknopf
Hong Kong Zhuhai Macau Border Crossing Facility by ECADI. Image © Shao Feng
The Theodore Gouvy Theatre in Freyming-Merlebach, France by Dominique Coulon & Associes. Image © Eugeni Pons
Apartment building in Yaiza, Lanzarote. Image © Marius Liukevicius
A Soviet-era Sanatorium "Sacartvelo" with a stray dog and rubbish, in the town of Tskaltubo in the former Soviet Republic of Georgia designed by architect Kalashniko. Image © Ryan Koopmans