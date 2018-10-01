Shortlist for the 2018 Architectural Photography Awards Revealed

Save this picture! Long Museum West Bund Shanghai China by Atelier Deshaus. Image © Pawel Paniczko

The shortlist for the 2018 Architectural Photography Awards have been revealed, bringing together 20 atmospheric images of the built environment. Categories this year ranged from a “portfolio of an individual building to a single abstract: with a professional camera or on a mobile phone.”

The 2018 edition saw a record number of entries, with photographs from 47 countries, including the UK (28%), USA (20%), Germany (6%), and China (5%). The 20 photographs were selected from four categories: exteriors, interiors, sense of place, and buildings in use.

The images will be exhibited at the World Architecture Festival in Amsterdam from 28th-30th November, where visitors can cast their vote for the winner, to be announced at the WAF Gala Dinner.

Public voting for the Mobile category is open until Friday 30th November. The awards are supported by the World Architecture Festival and PICSEL, and sponsored by Sto and Dornbracht.

Shortlist

Save this picture! Azur Arena in Antibes, France by Auer Weber architects. Image © Aldo Amoretti

Save this picture! The Piazza Duomo from the Arengario Balconi of the Palazzo dell'Arengario Museo del 900 in Milan Italy by Italo Rota and Fabio Fornasari. Image © Marco Tagliarino

Save this picture! The perforated concrete skin of Vm Estancia in Chennai, Tamil, Nadu, India by KSM. Image © B.R.S. Sreenag

Save this picture! The Vantablack Pavilion, Pyeongchang, South Korea. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Save this picture! Prada Marfa, Texas, USA by Elmgreen and Dragset. Image © Matthew Portch

Save this picture! A semi-abandoned power station in Kelenfold, Budapest, Hungary. Image © Roman Robroek

Save this picture! The Hive at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, UK during winter by Wolfgang Buttress. Image © Omer Kanipak

Save this picture! Swimmers on the riverside opposite the construction of Raffles City Chongqing, China by Sadfie Architects. Image © Zhu Wenqiao

Save this picture! The Bank of China Tower, Ningbo, China by SOM. Image © He Zhenhuan

Save this picture! The Vortex, Bloomberg HQ, London, UK by Foster + Partners. Image © James Newton

Save this picture! The Ouse Valley viaduct in Sussex, UK by David Mocatta. Image © Andrew Robertson

Save this picture! Long Museum West Bund Shanghai China by Atelier Deshaus. Image © Pawel Paniczko

Save this picture! The Hive at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, UK, during winter by Wolfgang Buttress. Image © Jeff Eden

Save this picture! The Seashore Chapel in Qinhuangdao China by Vector Architects. Image © Ai Qing

Save this picture! The ceiling of Liege-Guillemins station in Belgium by Santiago Calatrava. Image © Suraj Garg

Save this picture! Hong Kong Zhuhai Macau Border Crossing Facility by ECADI. Image © Shao Feng

Save this picture! The Theodore Gouvy Theatre in Freyming-Merlebach, France by Dominique Coulon & Associes. Image © Eugeni Pons

Save this picture! Apartment building in Yaiza, Lanzarote. Image © Marius Liukevicius