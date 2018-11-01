World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Iran
  5. USE Studio
  6. 2016
  7. SBR Consultant Office Building / USE Studio + Amordad design and construction group

SBR Consultant Office Building / USE Studio + Amordad design and construction group

  • 01:00 - 1 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
SBR Consultant Office Building / USE Studio + Amordad design and construction group
Save this picture!
© Farshid NasrAbadi
© Farshid NasrAbadi

© Farshid NasrAbadi © Farshid NasrAbadi © Farshid NasrAbadi © Farshid NasrAbadi + 28

  • Architects

    Mohammad Arab, Mina Moeineddini, Kamran Koupaei, Elaheh Hajdaei

  • Location

    Khomeyni Shahr, Isfahan Province, Iran

  • Team

    Milad Alidousti, Elham AzarNasab, Ramin Bahadoran, Mohammad Soleimani

  • Client

    SBR Co.

  • Area

    2400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Farshid NasrAbadi
Save this picture!
© Farshid NasrAbadi
© Farshid NasrAbadi

Context
The city of Isfahan is the result of interaction between movement and stillness! A collection of interwoven crossed ways alongside different buildings! By getting far from the city what gets bold is the movement.

Save this picture!
© Farshid NasrAbadi
© Farshid NasrAbadi
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The commute from home to work and reverse was the key difference from the ordinary inner city work travels. This parameter became more important as we pass through the site’s gates and we face a very curved and fluid structure; that could have not been neglected! The lines are derived from the contours of the mountains situated on the north of the site and drives you to an infinite motion! The land is 75m long with an average 24m in width pretty accustomed with the curved pathway surrounding it!

Save this picture!
© Farshid NasrAbadi
© Farshid NasrAbadi

Client
SBR Company who is one of the pioneers in industry, demanded a building presenting the elegance of its name and its future point of view. In the first meeting we realized their idea of their crews’ behavior is similar to those happening in mega corporations like “Google”.

Save this picture!
© Farshid NasrAbadi
© Farshid NasrAbadi

According to the primary brief provided by the client the corporation’s activities were divided into 5 categories: management, design, research, office and services, but the thing they were looking for included spaces for activities such as interaction, relaxation, creativity and also places for breathing and thinking. Basic calculations showed they need 2200m² in order to put all the demands in site! Meanwhile the criteria obliged us not to cross 1850m². The solution was the note in criteria which defined that atriums, courtyards and terraces are not included in the area calculation. Thus these spaces would respond to the client’s need and in the limits of the criteria indeed.

Save this picture!
© Farshid NasrAbadi
© Farshid NasrAbadi

Design
After two years our idea became real! The journey starts from Isfahan, after passing the entrance gate we encounter the fluid motion of the site’s lines and there is nothing more than young trees to separate us from the project. A few steps down from the southern side and we have entered the building to a grand atrium with a translucent ceiling open to the sky above bringing different shades of light by time changing to welcome the newcomers! Taking the ramp round the atrium and you face various un-experienced spaces on every corner with wide panoramic windows framing the town and the mountains!

Save this picture!
© Farshid NasrAbadi
© Farshid NasrAbadi

On the first level there’s a courtyard opening the mass to a void and it fades the border between inside and outside. Two corridors on both sides with large windows continue the motion to infinite. Designed terraces with the spectacular view of the mountains provide something more than the spaces which Google’s employees experience.
We exit the building from the upper level down the northern ramp. All that was in there was an unrepeated whirling experience!

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
USE Studio
Office
Amordad design and construction group
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings Iran
Cite: "SBR Consultant Office Building / USE Studio + Amordad design and construction group" 01 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902997/sbr-consultant-office-building-use-studio-plus-amordad-design-and-construction-group/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream