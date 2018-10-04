World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. China's Mega Industrial Regeneration Project has Lessons for the World

China's Mega Industrial Regeneration Project has Lessons for the World

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
China's Mega Industrial Regeneration Project has Lessons for the World
Save this picture!
China's Mega Industrial Regeneration Project has Lessons for the World, Courtesy of CCTN Design
Courtesy of CCTN Design

Across the world, developed cities are rebelling against heavy industry. While some reasons vary depending on local circumstances, a common global drive towards clean energy, and the shifting of developed economies towards financial services, automation, and the gig economy, is leaving a common trace within urban centers. From Beijing to Detroit, vast wastelands of steel and concrete will stand as empty relics to the age of steel and coal.

The question of what to do with these wastelands, with defunct furnaces, railways, chimneys, and lakes, may be one of the major urban questions facing generations of architects to come. What can be done when the impracticality of industrial complexes, and the precious land they needlessly occupy, collides with the embodied energy, memories, and histories which few would wish to lose?

Courtesy of CCTN Design Courtesy of CCTN Design Courtesy of CCTN Design Courtesy of CCTN Design + 38

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CCTN Design
Courtesy of CCTN Design

In Beijing’s Shijingshan District, a major public project is being undertaken which may provide an answer. The Shougang Industrial Regeneration Project, the first of its kind in China, is being overseen by a young Chinese architecture firm determined to realize a vision for industrial regeneration whose value extends far beyond China, serving as a case study for both East and West.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CCTN Design
Courtesy of CCTN Design

For almost 100 years, the Shougang Corporation (previously the Capital Iron and Steel Corporation) has used the Shougang industrial area as the base for one of China’s largest steel companies. As China reformed and opened out to the world during the 20th century, Shougang’s growth was exponential, covering steel manufacturing, mining, machinery, electronics, and real estate. Almost one-third of Chinese steel products are associated with Shougang.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CCTN Design
Courtesy of CCTN Design

As Beijing’s urban footprint expanded, it enveloped the vast 1.5-square-kilometer industrial site. When the city was chosen to host the 2008 Olympic Games, the Shougang site was decommissioned due to concerns over air pollution, the companies operations relocated. The site has lain in dereliction for the past 10 years. As Beijing prepares to host the 2022 Winter Olympics, Chinese planners are working on a project to bring the ruins back to life.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CCTN Design
Courtesy of CCTN Design

The vision of young Chinese architecture firm CCTN Design, led by Bo Hongtao, the Shougang industrial area will be repurposed as a base for the Winter Olympic operations, as well as a Museum of Regeneration. Seeking to form a “new paradigm for urban development,” the scheme walks a careful balance between the retention of collective memories of the site’s old function and the reinvigoration of the site in response to contemporary demands.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CCTN Design
Courtesy of CCTN Design

The scheme’s centerpiece, the “Museum of Regeneration of Shougang No. 3 Blast Furnace,” will be the first regeneration project of blast furnace and ancillary facilities in China, and one of few in the world. The removal of unnecessary buildings allows for an open dialogue between core industrial structures and a surrounding park landscape while showcasing the mammoth blast furnace apparatus as both a homage to Chinese industrial history.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CCTN Design
Courtesy of CCTN Design

Underneath the blast furnace’s ancillary cooling pool, a parking lot will link to an underwater art exhibition hall, where visitors can interact with artwork and contemplate the 100-year history of the site through interaction with the water, and views of the blast furnace structure.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CCTN Design
Courtesy of CCTN Design

More than a museum for collective memory, the 1.5-square kilometer site also serves a valuable contemporary addition to Beijing’s urban realm. As well as being a base for the Winter Olympics Service and International community, the scheme will contain extensive public landscape, restaurants, teaching facilities, and artistic exhibition space.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CCTN Design
Courtesy of CCTN Design

As part of the celebration of the Shougang project, the team behind the project have collaborated with an interdisciplinary group of curators, artists, novelists, and musicians to create an installation running in parallel with the 2018 Venice Biennale throughout the month of October, serving to exhibit the historic memories of the Shougang site, and the regeneration scheme to bring it back to life.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CCTN Design
Courtesy of CCTN Design

Curated by Wang Zigeng, “Steel Home Still” sees a sharp, contemporary, steel pavilion placed inside the neo-classical Santa Caterina Church. Aside from the impressive scale model of the Shougang Blast Furnace, located in a prime position facing the church alter, the installation contains a series of “typical rooms” reminiscent of Shougang’s industrial past: the dormitory, the workers club, the drawing room, and the furnace preparation room.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CCTN Design
Courtesy of CCTN Design

Employing film and stage set decoration, photography, and graphic design, each room uses space, objects, and texts to convey the life of fictional, yet typical workers of the Shougang steel site, brought into existence by novelist Jiang Fangzhou. Through the exhibition, the design team “hope to unveil the microhistories at the level of individuals and families.”

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CCTN Design
Courtesy of CCTN Design

More than an exhibition of design and ingenuity, “Steel Home Still” functions as a forum for idea sharing between East and West. This was demonstrated at the opening event, where experts from the fields of architecture, sociology, and urban design from Europe, the Middle East, and China converged to share their perspectives on the importance of industrial regeneration, and how the Shougang project can act as a catalyst for similar schemes around the world.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CCTN Design
Courtesy of CCTN Design

Common to all participants, including IUAV University professor Alberto Cecchetto and former UNESCO Assistant Director for Culture Francesco Bandarin, was a reflection that industrial regeneration poses a global challenge and opportunity, both for the retention of local and national identity and for the repurposing of vast landscapes which are soon to become redundant.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CCTN Design
Courtesy of CCTN Design

Citing examples such as the Bagnoli Steel Plant in Napoli by Francesco Cellini, the Renzo Piano masterplan for the Flack Steelworks site in Milan, and the heavy concentration of adaptable industrial heritage structures currently being addressed in the Ruhr Valley, the panel stressed the value of post-industrial sites to enhance quality of life, generate tourism, and improve regional image, through the application of considered, sensitive, adaptive design.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CCTN Design
Courtesy of CCTN Design

"Steel Home Still" will be on public display at the Santa Caterina Church in Cannaregio, Venice until 31st October 2018. The exhibition was organized by Shougang Group, Beijing Shougang Construction Investment Co. Ltd, CCTN Design, and Beijing Shougang International Engineering Technology Co., Ltd.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CCTN Design
Courtesy of CCTN Design

The Shougang Industrial Regeneration project is expected to be completed in 2019.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CCTN Design
Courtesy of CCTN Design

News via: CCTN / Lightbox

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "China's Mega Industrial Regeneration Project has Lessons for the World" 04 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902986/chinas-mega-industrial-regeneration-project-has-lessons-for-the-world/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »