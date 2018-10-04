World
RYÙ / Ménard Dworkind architecture & design

  • 08:00 - 4 October, 2018
RYÙ / Ménard Dworkind architecture & design
RYÙ / Ménard Dworkind architecture & design, © David Dworkind
© David Dworkind

© David Dworkind

© David Dworkind
© David Dworkind

Text description provided by the architects. Ryù is a Japanese restaurant chain who opened their latest in Montreal’s Westmount neighbourhood.

MRDK used a contemporary design approach with a Japanese sensibility prioritizing hand-worked natural materials that would patina with age and who’s beauty would be enhanced with their imperfections.

© David Dworkind
© David Dworkind

A play of light and dark wood slats suspended from a long bulkhead spans the length of the restaurant. This dynamic play of wood creates an optical effect that gives movement as you pass through the space. This movement continues in the design of a suspended light that follows the shape of the counter which was fabricated from 467 pieces of aluminum and 1868 brass sleaves.

© David Dworkind
© David Dworkind
Plan
Plan
© David Dworkind
© David Dworkind

Transluscent polycarbonate panels were used to divide the kitchen from the sushi bar. This creates a lantern effect at night and shows hints of the action happening within.

© David Dworkind
© David Dworkind

A recurring use of the circle appears in many of the custom designed elements. This recurring geometry, reminiscent of the Japanese flag, gives a certain unity to these elements.

© David Dworkind
© David Dworkind

A heavy sushi bar made from concrete bricks supports cantilevered wood swivel chairs. Above, hanging gardens outline the two large skylights adding plant life and filtering the light.

© David Dworkind
© David Dworkind

About this office
Ménard Dworkind architecture & design
Office

Cite: "RYÙ / Ménard Dworkind architecture & design" 04 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902948/ryu-menard-dworkind-architecture-and-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

