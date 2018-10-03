World
i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Apio Arquitectos
  6. Pirque BG House / Apio Arquitectos

Pirque BG House / Apio Arquitectos

  • 14:00 - 3 October, 2018
Pirque BG House / Apio Arquitectos
Pirque BG House / Apio Arquitectos, Cortesía de Apio Arquitectos
Cortesía de Apio Arquitectos

Cortesía de Apio Arquitectos

Cortesía de Apio Arquitectos
Cortesía de Apio Arquitectos

Text description provided by the architects. The area is located in the pre-mountain valley of Pirque in the Metropolitan región of Santiago.

Two scales dominate the landscape; the perimetral fence mountain and the green mantle of grapevines that reinforces the horizontal own  of the agricultural field.

Cortesía de Apio Arquitectos
Cortesía de Apio Arquitectos

In the middle of this landscapes  an area of 5000 m2 clears up to place this house, which seeks to preserve the domain of the horizontal on across a longitudinal axis constant that rotates and gets up to leave the level sight over the grapevine layer.

Cortesía de Apio Arquitectos
Cortesía de Apio Arquitectos

The program lodges at a constant volume that separates the area deprived of the public one, through the connection with the exterior.

Plan
Plan

The constructive system is defined by the module of the grapevine (2.40 x 2); the over looking Wood girders regulate the spaces and activate the dialog interior-exterior.

Cortesía de Apio Arquitectos
Cortesía de Apio Arquitectos

Cite: "Pirque BG House / Apio Arquitectos" [Casa BG Pirque / Apio Arquitectos] 03 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902943/pirque-bg-house-apio-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

