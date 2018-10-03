Pirque BG House / Apio Arquitectos

+ 16

Text description provided by the architects. The area is located in the pre-mountain valley of Pirque in the Metropolitan región of Santiago.

Two scales dominate the landscape; the perimetral fence mountain and the green mantle of grapevines that reinforces the horizontal own of the agricultural field.

In the middle of this landscapes an area of 5000 m2 clears up to place this house, which seeks to preserve the domain of the horizontal on across a longitudinal axis constant that rotates and gets up to leave the level sight over the grapevine layer.

The program lodges at a constant volume that separates the area deprived of the public one, through the connection with the exterior.

The constructive system is defined by the module of the grapevine (2.40 x 2); the over looking Wood girders regulate the spaces and activate the dialog interior-exterior.