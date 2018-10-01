It Goddeloas Fiersicht / NEXT architects

+ 14

Architects NEXT architects

Location Friesland, The Netherlands

Lead Architects Michel Schreinemachers, Marijn Schenk and Bart Reuser with Wiebe Strick, Mark Jongerius, Klaas van Olphen, Geert Durk de Jong, Douwe Strating, Stelios Polyviou, Eilish Camplisson en Marta Lata

Team Bart Reuser, Marijn Schenk, Michel Schreinemachers with Wiebe Strick, Mark Jongerius, Klaas van Olphen, Geert Durk de Jong, Douwe Strating, Stelios Polyviou, Eilish Camplisson and Marta Lata

Area 7.5 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Sander Foederer

Collaborator/ Associate Paul Edens

Advisor construction Bouw-Construct (Jan Wielenga)

Advisor ecology ALTENBURG&WYMENGA (Eddy Wymenga)

Main contractor G. de Haan & Zn

Contractor Noppert Beton

Client Provincie Frislân / Projectbureau De Centrale As More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. It Goddeloas Fiersicht (literally: "the godless sight") openend in the Northern Dutch province of Friesland. It has become a mystical place where visitors enjoy and experience a panoramic view of the landscape of the Noardlike Fryske Wâlden. It Goddeloas Fiersicht is one of three artworks that are executed in the context of the newly constructed provincial road DeCentrale As.

This is not the first viewing platform designed by NEXT: last summer the office announced it won the competition for a viewingplatform on the belgian coast. Both artworks create a strong connection between architecture and the unique characteristics and history of the place. It Goddeloas Fiersicht is a layered artwork that offers both a poetic insight and a unique outlook at the intersection between nature, geology, history and legends.

A look back in time

More than 200.000 years ago, during the Ice Age, the ice cap was several metres thick. Rising 7 meters above the current ground level, It Goddeloas Fiersicht brings back the old ground level. A drilling back in time, through the different layers of soil.

A glimpse between past and present

The Ice Age brough numerous boulders to the area. Many of the boulders have been excavated during the construction of De Centrale As. The largest is on display within the tower, as a relic of an ancient past.

A vision of a mystycal place

The artwork's name refers to the historic path that was built here in 1453 as a monastery path between Dokkum and Drachten. In the Middle Ages, the path was used by monks as a safe trade route through the area.

A sight from old stories

There is a small pond at the end of the path. The legend goes that the devil himself pulled innocent souls in the water. It Goddeloas Fiersicht becomes a safe place to seek refuge.