World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landmarks & Monuments
  4. The Netherlands
  5. NEXT architects
  6. 2018
  7. It Goddeloas Fiersicht / NEXT architects

It Goddeloas Fiersicht / NEXT architects

  • 02:00 - 1 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
It Goddeloas Fiersicht / NEXT architects
Save this picture!
It Goddeloas Fiersicht / NEXT architects, © Sander Foederer
© Sander Foederer

© Sander Foederer © Sander Foederer © Sander Foederer © Sander Foederer + 14

  • Architects

    NEXT architects

  • Location

    Friesland, The Netherlands

  • Lead Architects

    Michel Schreinemachers, Marijn Schenk and Bart Reuser with Wiebe Strick, Mark Jongerius, Klaas van Olphen, Geert Durk de Jong, Douwe Strating, Stelios Polyviou, Eilish Camplisson en Marta Lata

  • Team

    Bart Reuser, Marijn Schenk, Michel Schreinemachers with Wiebe Strick, Mark Jongerius, Klaas van Olphen, Geert Durk de Jong, Douwe Strating, Stelios Polyviou, Eilish Camplisson and Marta Lata

  • Area

    7.5 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Sander Foederer

  • Collaborator/ Associate

    Paul Edens

  • Advisor construction

    Bouw-Construct (Jan Wielenga)

  • Advisor ecology

    ALTENBURG&WYMENGA (Eddy Wymenga)

  • Main contractor

    G. de Haan & Zn

  • Contractor

    Noppert Beton

  • Client

    Provincie Frislân / Projectbureau De Centrale As
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Sander Foederer
© Sander Foederer

Text description provided by the architects. It Goddeloas Fiersicht (literally: "the godless sight") openend in the Northern Dutch province of Friesland. It has become a mystical place where visitors enjoy and experience a panoramic view of the landscape of the Noardlike Fryske Wâlden. It Goddeloas Fiersicht is one of three artworks that are executed in the context of the newly constructed provincial road DeCentrale As. 

This is not the first viewing platform designed by NEXT: last summer the office announced it won the competition for a viewingplatform on the belgian coast. Both artworks create a strong connection between architecture and the unique characteristics and history of the place. It Goddeloas Fiersicht is a layered artwork that offers both a poetic insight and a unique outlook at the intersection between nature, geology, history and legends. 

Save this picture!
Drawings 01
Drawings 01

A look back in time
More than 200.000 years ago, during the Ice Age, the ice cap was several metres thick. Rising 7 meters above the current ground level, It Goddeloas Fiersicht brings back the old ground level. A drilling back in time, through the different layers of soil.

Save this picture!
© Sander Foederer
© Sander Foederer

A glimpse between past and present 
The Ice Age brough numerous boulders to the area. Many of the boulders have been excavated during the construction of De Centrale As. The largest is on display within the tower, as a relic of an ancient past.

Save this picture!
Drawings 02
Drawings 02

A vision of a mystycal place  
The artwork's name refers to the historic path that was built here in 1453 as a monastery path between Dokkum and Drachten. In the Middle Ages, the path was used by monks as a safe trade route through the area.

Save this picture!
© Sander Foederer
© Sander Foederer

A sight from old stories   
There is a small pond at the end of the path. The legend goes that the devil himself pulled innocent souls in the water. It Goddeloas Fiersicht becomes a safe place to seek refuge.

Save this picture!
© Sander Foederer
© Sander Foederer

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
NEXT architects
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Landmarks & Monuments The Netherlands
Cite: "It Goddeloas Fiersicht / NEXT architects" 01 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902940/it-goddeloas-fiersicht-next-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »