Architects
LocationMuine, Binh Thuan Province, Vietnam
Design teamLe Hau, Thai Vinh Nghi
Area100.0 m2
Project Year2018
Text description provided by the architects. The building is located on a hillside overlooking the sandy beach in Mui Ne, Vietnam. Haus Space transformed a private house on a long piece of land into a tropical bungalow named Hill Lodge. Haus Space retained the original house structure including the exterior walls and roof, and then rearranged the interior spaces to provide a comfortable bungalow facing a large terrace with a pool and garden. Thus each space is interconnected intimately for luxurious use by the guests, but privacy is provided by a glass block wall and soft materials including curtains and plants.
Sustainable design was a key design factor, with natural ventilation afforded by the roof configuration. Local materials were sourced to accommodate the limited budget, but these softer natural materials enhance the tropical experience of the guests.