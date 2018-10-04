World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Vietnam
  5. haus space
  6. 2018
  7. Hill Lodge / haus space

Hill Lodge / haus space

  • 00:00 - 4 October, 2018
Hill Lodge / haus space
Hill Lodge / haus space, Courtesy of hausspace
Courtesy of hausspace

Courtesy of hausspace

  • Architects

    haus space

  • Location

    Muine, Binh Thuan Province, Vietnam

  • Design team

    Le Hau, Thai Vinh Nghi

  • Area

    100.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018
Courtesy of hausspace
Courtesy of hausspace

Text description provided by the architects. The building is located on a hillside overlooking the sandy beach in Mui Ne, Vietnam. Haus Space transformed a private house on a long piece of land into a tropical bungalow named Hill Lodge. Haus Space retained the original house structure including the exterior walls and roof, and then rearranged the interior spaces to provide a comfortable bungalow facing a large terrace with a pool and garden. Thus each space is interconnected intimately for luxurious use by the guests, but privacy is provided by a glass block wall and soft materials including curtains and plants.

Courtesy of hausspace
Courtesy of hausspace
Plan
Plan
Courtesy of hausspace
Courtesy of hausspace

Sustainable design was a key design factor, with natural ventilation afforded by the roof configuration. Local materials were sourced to accommodate the limited budget, but these softer natural materials enhance the tropical experience of the guests.

Courtesy of hausspace
Courtesy of hausspace

About this office
haus space
Office

