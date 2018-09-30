World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Serious Question: Should We Call Them Slums?

Serious Question: Should We Call Them Slums?

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Serious Question: Should We Call Them Slums?
Save this picture!
Serious Question: Should We Call Them Slums? , Guatemala City "favela" type housing near downtown. Image via Shutterstock
Guatemala City "favela" type housing near downtown. Image via Shutterstock

Slum. Shanty Town. Favela. Ghetto. Barrio Marginal. Bidonville. The list goes on. 

We have the foresight to understand and predict that demand for shelter in urban environments will continue to expand, perhaps indefinitely, but certainly until the highly-cited prediction that by 2050, more than two-thirds of the global population will live in cities. With this reality, is it time to reassess the way in which we talk about different forms of urbanization?

Save this picture!
Laundry service in Dhobi Ghat. Yavuz Sariyildiz / Shutterstock.com. Image via Shutterstock
Laundry service in Dhobi Ghat. Yavuz Sariyildiz / Shutterstock.com. Image via Shutterstock

The negative connotations of the word "slum" are apparent. But beyond the assumed, unhelpful undertone, the term is inadequate. 

By using catch-all terms for the real issues that create and propagate precarious human settlement, we miss the opportunity to pinpoint problems specific to each city,  population and even the particularities of legislation that cause or prevent changes. 

ArchDaily has used the word in the way that we seek to question here. But is it time to reconsider how we speak about human settlements? So many in the profession have turned their attention to "slums" with the right intentions, completing insightful research and proposing novel ideas. But are such constructive ideas able to really shine through when the conversation begins with a marginalizing and inaccurate term?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Your opinion may be included in a follow-up article. 

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Becky Quintal
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Becky Quintal. "Serious Question: Should We Call Them Slums? " 30 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902930/serious-question-should-we-call-them-slums/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »