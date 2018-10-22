World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Police Station
  4. Spain
  5. taller 9s arquitectes
  6. 2017
  7. Mollet del Valles Police Station / taller 9s arquitectes

Mollet del Valles Police Station / taller 9s arquitectes

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Mollet del Valles Police Station / taller 9s arquitectes
Save this picture!
Mollet del Valles Police Station / taller 9s arquitectes, © Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

© Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula + 22

  • Architects

    taller 9s arquitectes

  • Location

    Carrer Joaquim Mir, Barcelona, Spain

  • Architects in Charge

    Oriol Cusidó, Irene Marzo

  • Area

    1962.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Adrià Goula

  • Promotor

    Ayuntamiento de Mollet

  • Rigger

    Juan Carlos Cayuela, Ayuntamiento de Mollet

  • Design Team

    Jordi Tomasa, Catarina Marques

  • Construction

    Abolafio construccions

  • Structural Calculation

    Carmela Torró i Núria Rello

  • Installations

    Lluis J. Duart Consulting
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. The police station is located in a municipal plot near the city center. It's part of a unitary project jointly with the municipal library and the urbanization of the adjacent outer space. The placement of the two buildings, resolves the connectivity between the different free spaces of the environment and allows creating a square in front of the building, which is the public access.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The two equipments are understood as a unitary piece that breaks to give way to green and light. The building of the police station, like that of the library, closes to the street with more opaque facades and opens to the new public space with a glazed and diaphanous façade. The work spaces overlook the park and have a system of slats to improve solar and light control. In contrast to the traditional image of the police station as a sober and hermetic institutional building, the new police station is projected as a friendly building and open to the city and citizenship.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The incline of the plot allows to solve a double access. On the middle floor, public access is resolved from the new square, and on the lower floor there is restricted access for police and vehicles, with direct connection to the internal agent areas. The central corridor opens to the views at its ends, and on the upper floor a linear skylight optimizes the entry of light into the central bay and facilitates natural ventilation.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The ventilated facades of polymer concrete, the vegetal cover, the installation of thermal solar panels, the optimization of the glazing and the passive systems allow to reduce by 49% the energetic consumption with respect to an equivalent tertiary building.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
taller 9s arquitectes
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Security Police Station Spain
Cite: "Mollet del Valles Police Station / taller 9s arquitectes" [Comisaría de policía local de Mollet del Valles / taller 9s arquitectes] 22 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Hernández, Diego) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902924/mollet-del-valles-police-station-taller-9s-arquitectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream