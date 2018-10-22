Mollet del Valles Police Station / taller 9s arquitectes

+ 22

Architects taller 9s arquitectes

Location Carrer Joaquim Mir, Barcelona, Spain

Architects in Charge Oriol Cusidó, Irene Marzo

Area 1962.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Adrià Goula

Manufacturers Loading...

Promotor Ayuntamiento de Mollet

Rigger Juan Carlos Cayuela, Ayuntamiento de Mollet

Design Team Jordi Tomasa, Catarina Marques

Construction Abolafio construccions

Structural Calculation Carmela Torró i Núria Rello

Installations Lluis J. Duart Consulting More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The police station is located in a municipal plot near the city center. It's part of a unitary project jointly with the municipal library and the urbanization of the adjacent outer space. The placement of the two buildings, resolves the connectivity between the different free spaces of the environment and allows creating a square in front of the building, which is the public access.

The two equipments are understood as a unitary piece that breaks to give way to green and light. The building of the police station, like that of the library, closes to the street with more opaque facades and opens to the new public space with a glazed and diaphanous façade. The work spaces overlook the park and have a system of slats to improve solar and light control. In contrast to the traditional image of the police station as a sober and hermetic institutional building, the new police station is projected as a friendly building and open to the city and citizenship.

The incline of the plot allows to solve a double access. On the middle floor, public access is resolved from the new square, and on the lower floor there is restricted access for police and vehicles, with direct connection to the internal agent areas. The central corridor opens to the views at its ends, and on the upper floor a linear skylight optimizes the entry of light into the central bay and facilitates natural ventilation.

The ventilated facades of polymer concrete, the vegetal cover, the installation of thermal solar panels, the optimization of the glazing and the passive systems allow to reduce by 49% the energetic consumption with respect to an equivalent tertiary building.