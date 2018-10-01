World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Singapore
  5. HYLA Architects
  6. 2017
  7. The Space Between Walls / HYLA Architects

The Space Between Walls / HYLA Architects

  • 00:00 - 1 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Space Between Walls / HYLA Architects
Save this picture!
The Space Between Walls / HYLA Architects, © Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

© Derek Swalwell © Derek Swalwell © Derek Swalwell © Derek Swalwell + 29

  • Architects

    HYLA Architects

  • Location

    Singapore, Singapore

  • Lead Architect

    Han Loke Kwang

  • Project Team

    Crystal Chew, Kompiya Rattanangkul, Chong Wen Jin, Thomas Ong

  • Area

    455.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Derek Swalwell

      • Structural Engineer

        Thymn Pte Ltd

      • Main Contractor

        QS Builders Pte Ltd

      • Landscape Contractor

        Green Forest Landscape Pte Ltd
        • More Specs Less Specs
      Save this picture!
      © Derek Swalwell
      © Derek Swalwell

      Text description provided by the architects. This semi-detached house is detached from its façade and party wall to create courtyard spaces that allow light, ventilation and private views.

      Save this picture!
      © Derek Swalwell
      © Derek Swalwell
      Save this picture!
      First and Second Floor Plans
      First and Second Floor Plans
      Save this picture!
      © Derek Swalwell
      © Derek Swalwell

      At the front, an almost blank brick wall conceals these spaces and the front door is similarly hidden in a timber wall. A swimming pool runs along the side and front creating a tranquil oasis for the house.

      Save this picture!
      © Derek Swalwell
      © Derek Swalwell

      The timber staircase overhangs the pool and its covered by a glass and timber pergola that runs along the length of the house. Upstairs the gardens continue into two more courtyards which two bedrooms and a study look into. 

      Save this picture!
      © Derek Swalwell
      © Derek Swalwell
      Save this picture!
      Sections
      Sections
      Save this picture!
      © Derek Swalwell
      © Derek Swalwell

      View the complete gallery

      Save this project
      Share in Whatsapp
      About this office
      HYLA Architects
      Office

      Products:

      Wood Concrete Brick

      See more:

      Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Singapore
      Cite: "The Space Between Walls / HYLA Architects" 01 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902887/the-space-between-walls-hyla-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

      世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

      想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

      翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »