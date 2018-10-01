The Space Between Walls / HYLA Architects

-
Architects
-
LocationSingapore, Singapore
-
Lead ArchitectHan Loke Kwang
-
Project TeamCrystal Chew, Kompiya Rattanangkul, Chong Wen Jin, Thomas Ong
-
Area455.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
-
Structural EngineerThymn Pte Ltd
-
Main ContractorQS Builders Pte Ltd
-
Landscape ContractorGreen Forest Landscape Pte Ltd
Text description provided by the architects. This semi-detached house is detached from its façade and party wall to create courtyard spaces that allow light, ventilation and private views.
At the front, an almost blank brick wall conceals these spaces and the front door is similarly hidden in a timber wall. A swimming pool runs along the side and front creating a tranquil oasis for the house.
The timber staircase overhangs the pool and its covered by a glass and timber pergola that runs along the length of the house. Upstairs the gardens continue into two more courtyards which two bedrooms and a study look into.