The Space Between Walls / HYLA Architects

Architects HYLA Architects

Location Singapore, Singapore

Lead Architect Han Loke Kwang

Project Team Crystal Chew, Kompiya Rattanangkul, Chong Wen Jin, Thomas Ong

Area 455.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Derek Swalwell

Structural Engineer Thymn Pte Ltd

Main Contractor QS Builders Pte Ltd

Landscape Contractor Green Forest Landscape Pte Ltd More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This semi-detached house is detached from its façade and party wall to create courtyard spaces that allow light, ventilation and private views.

Save this picture! First and Second Floor Plans

At the front, an almost blank brick wall conceals these spaces and the front door is similarly hidden in a timber wall. A swimming pool runs along the side and front creating a tranquil oasis for the house.

The timber staircase overhangs the pool and its covered by a glass and timber pergola that runs along the length of the house. Upstairs the gardens continue into two more courtyards which two bedrooms and a study look into.