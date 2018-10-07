World
  B&B Residence / Hogg&Lamb

B&B Residence / Hogg&Lamb

  • 20:00 - 7 October, 2018
B&B Residence / Hogg&Lamb
B&B Residence / Hogg&Lamb, © Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

© Christopher Frederick Jones

© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Text description provided by the architects. Recently awarded a Commendation at the 2018 Houses Magazine Awards in the Alterations and Additions over 200m2 category, this project re-invigorates the life of an existing Queenslander cottage in inner-city Paddington. A new extension is carefully considered to mitigate the issues of a steep site and overlooking neighbors, creating platforms and private courtyards that extend the functioning ground plane.

© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones
Sketch 1
Sketch 1
© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Internal and external volumes interlock, expand and compress in a delightful sense of play, with geometric barrel vaults defining the significance of rooms. Views are edited while portions of the sky, trees, and mountains are carefully framed through a series of openings, peepholes and voids.

© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

The crisp aesthetic of the new exterior amplifies the character of Brisbane’s subtropical setting; - sharp light and shadow, bright blue skies and lush green landscapes, in deference to vernacular exemplars. Interior surfaces subtly reflect and play with natural light, while the restrained palette of materials and finishes highlight the essential qualities of what remains in a serene heightened atmosphere of calm.

© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Cite: "B&B Residence / Hogg&Lamb" 07 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902886/b-and-b-residence-hogg-and-lamb/> ISSN 0719-8884

