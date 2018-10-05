World
i

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Iran
  5. White Cube Atelier
  6. 2017
  House NO.20; Order in Chaos / White Cube Atelier

House NO.20; Order in Chaos / White Cube Atelier

  01:00 - 5 October, 2018
House NO.20; Order in Chaos / White Cube Atelier
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

© Farshid Nasrabadi

© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

Text description provided by the architects. Getting closer to Maku, where this house is located in, you are faced with a winding road trapped in a narrow valley including a river within and the city view surprisingly appears as you pass a crescent. Bare soaring mountains embrace this historical border city and include one of the most huge and unique roof of climbing crags in Iran. There is a castle close to the wall and the wall is above 100 meters high. Some Buildings have been constructed on the mountain slopes in different historical eras and it seems that contemporary buildings have grown chaotically.

Diagram
Diagram

This mysterious city including forgotten values like city view and architectural aesthetics, is a context where we have been designing and constructing some buildings in the past 5 years. We have tried to influence the city view with aid of modern architecture concepts and using vernacular materials.

© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi
Spatial Diagram
Spatial Diagram
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

One of the projects is house NO.20 which is located in a chaotic neighbourhood in a 275-square-meter property. 4 floors accommodated in 900 sqm including ground floor allocated to public space and parking, 1st & 2nd floor as a duplex residential and 3rd floor considered as a loft with stretched terraces.

© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

Formation of the concept was the result of a challenge between the client and the architects; The commission was to create a distinctive family residence with the concept of minimalism and simplicity. So we initiated composing some cubes oriented to potential views with the ideas of capturing daylight, allowing natural ventilation and utilizing vernacular materials. We could emphasize shades of subtracted and added volumes by using two materials with high contrast. The concept of façade design was continued in interior spaces that resulted in a variety of open spaces and spatial qualities.

Section
Section

The project is not only a house in a distant border city, but also a focal point to improve public taste and to reform the city view

© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

About this office
White Cube Atelier
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Iran
"House NO.20; Order in Chaos / White Cube Atelier" 05 Oct 2018. ArchDaily.

