All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. OOF! architecture
  6. 2017
  7. Green Shutter House / OOF! architecture

Green Shutter House / OOF! architecture

  • 20:00 - 1 October, 2018
Green Shutter House / OOF! architecture, © Tatjana Plitt
  • Lighting Designer

    Giffin Design

  • Joiner

    Cab.Net Joinery

  • Building Surveyors

    BSA Building Surveyors

  • Windows + Doors

    Pickering Joinery

  • Builders

    Mitty & Price

  • Site

    403.0 m2
    • More Specs Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Green Shutter House is a little project to convert a dour old post office into a beach house. Double-blinded, high sill-ed windows and boxy rooms made the original house frustratingly closed to the great outdoors. A few simple changes have relaxed the house into the more laid-back pace of life at the beach.

It now catches the holiday vibes and opens itself to beautiful views over serene native wetlands as you listen to the muted roar of wild surf beaches from the dune behind. We like to think that it's finally found it's mojo as a sunny summer beach house.

Real ground plan
Real ground plan
About this office
OOF! architecture
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Green Shutter House / OOF! architecture" 01 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902870/green-shutter-house-oof-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

