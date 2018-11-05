World
  Christian Dada Taipei / Fumiko Takahama Architects

Christian Dada Taipei / Fumiko Takahama Architects

  • 19:00 - 5 November, 2018
Christian Dada Taipei / Fumiko Takahama Architects
Christian Dada Taipei / Fumiko Takahama Architects, © Rex Chu
© Rex Chu

© Rex Chu © Rex Chu © Rex Chu © Rex Chu + 16

  • Architects

    Fumiko Takahama Architects

  • Location

    Taipei, Taiwan

  • Lead Architects

    Fumiko Takahama

  • Team

    Takahito Ohno, Kie Torii

  • Area

    150.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Rex Chu
© Rex Chu
© Rex Chu

Text description provided by the architects. Christian Dada Taipei is a flagship shop in Taipei which is second dedicated store outside of Japan for the noted fashion house. The 150sqm space uses “Ruins” as a design concept – after the first oversea store in Singapore showing the Japanese origins of the label and distinguishing from other luxury brands, the focus is more on “Dadaism”, the brand grand concept.

© Rex Chu
© Rex Chu

Reminiscent of an abandoned place where the walls are destroyed, the floor is wet by water leakage, and the light coming through from the hole on the roof, the design proposes a series of random walls sticking out from the floor and the ceiling, exposed untreated black steel pipes, highly glossy mortar floor, and the Barrisol ceiling.

© Rex Chu
© Rex Chu

The walls divide the space gently and inviting the customers to walk around, simultaneously create various areas helping break down collection by story, gender, look etc. The untreated steel pipes for hanging garments are dismountable for occasional events such as installation, performance, and catwalk.

© Rex Chu
© Rex Chu

The walls are made from raw cement boards, in normal use, a backing material. The decision was made during the construction phase when we found on site that “Unfinished” and “Ruins” are contextually opposite but in fact looking alike. The special treatment onto the selected walls, daubing mortar by the designer himself, completed the space.

Fumiko Takahama Architects
Cite: "Christian Dada Taipei / Fumiko Takahama Architects" 05 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902869/christian-dada-taipei-fumiko-takahama-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

