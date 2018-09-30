World
FILMATICA: The Mexican Studio that Explores Architecture and Cinematography

FILMATICA: The Mexican Studio that Explores Architecture and Cinematography
Founded by Juan Benavides in 2014, FILMATICA is an architectural film studio dedicated to making videos with a curatorial focus. The selection of projects is carried out in order to empathize with the formal interests of the studio, responding to aesthetic spatial conditions surrounded by powerful landscapes. With this in mind, FILMATICA makes a series of narratives that highlight architecture, time, movement, and our journey through the world. Below, a compilation of videos of contemporary architectural works narrated through the lens of Juan Benavides and the FILMATICA team.

SJA III by CDM | Casas De México
Pacífico Mexicano, 2018

Courtyard House on a River by Robert Hutchison
Greenwater, WA, 2018

Museo de Arte e Historia de Guanajuato by Nuño, Mac Gregor y de Buen Arquitectos
León, 2018

HOUSES OF MEMORY: Nine Allegorical Works of Architecture
Seattle, WA, 2018

Jardín Botánico by Tatiana Bilbao ESTUDIO
Culiacán, 2018

Casa 2i4e de P + 0 Arquitectura
El Jonuco, 2018

Where the Trees Made the Rules by SIGNAL
Bellevue, WA, 2018

Casa Bedolla by P+0 Arquitectura
El Jonuco, 2018

Centro Cultural Comunitario by PRODUCTORA
Teotitlán del Valle, 2017

Casa Palmas by DOSA STUDIO
Texcoco, 2018

Casa Espigas 41 by Dear Architects
Monterrey, 2017

Casa VR by Alexanderson Arquitectos
Guadalajara, 2017

Museografía MXCD01 by PALMA
Mexico City, 2017

Juan Benavides (Monterrey, 1991) graduated in Architecture at the University of Monterrey in 2014 with studies at the Universidad Mayor in Santiago, Chile. Between 2015 and 2018 he worked as a Project Director in Productora. He received the Young Artists Grant 2016-2017 given by the National Fund for Culture and Arts (FONCA) for his research Divided Authorship.

info@filmatica.mx
@juanbenavidesl
www.juanbenavides.mx

