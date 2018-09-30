The Noun Project: Over a Million Downloadable Icons for Your Architectural Diagrams

The title says it all: if you've spent hours browsing the web for simple design icons for diagrams and architectural representation - a relevant tool to optimize organization, analysis, and communication - then this universal online library from The Noun Project will be very useful.

More than one million drawings generated by a global community are presented in the "Icons for Everything" gallery, which you can use by crediting the author through a Creative Commons license or paying a suggested amount for each design.

And why icons? They are a kind of universal visual language, an excellent form of direct communication for when words - or translations - are missing across the borders of the world.

Start your search here.