AQUA LUNA / Open AD

+ 33

Architects Open AD

Location Riga, Latvia

Lead Architects Zane Tetere- Sulce

Area 600.0 m2

Project Year 2013

Photographs Maris Lapis

Manufacturers Loading...

Collaborators Ieva Makena, Paulina Kraszewska More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Restaurant AQUA LUNA is currently located in Andrejsala. The mobile building is a light timber structure and as such it can be easily relocated. The simple formed building is characterised by the façade finish – white diagonal planking and finely split, untreated wooden segments in the frontal façade.

There are 3 main zones – bar, lounge and restaurant. The light and simple interior finishes serve as a background for large scale design elements – trees in metal pots, wickerwork lamps, tall solid wood tables and benches with metal legs, huge leather corner sofas, DJ furniture, long bar counter and shelves behind it. A large fireplace, dividing curtains and restaurant accessories in the shelves ensure warm and cosy atmosphere while details like the mirrors with brass frames, metal and glass lamps, cast iron radiators, shelf ladders, and a glass bar emanate style and elegance. Most of the furniture and design elements are made in Latvia.

The terrace design is done in the same style as the interior, taking “apple tree garden” as the keyword of the concept. The main element of the terrace is the illuminated bar counter made of timber planks with a metal pyramid for bottles in the centre. Shelves in the façade are used for growing green walls that augment the unique atmosphere.