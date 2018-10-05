World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. Latvia
  5. Open AD
  6. 2013
  7. AQUA LUNA / Open AD

AQUA LUNA / Open AD

  • 21:00 - 5 October, 2018
AQUA LUNA / Open AD
AQUA LUNA / Open AD, © Maris Lapis
© Maris Lapis

© Maris Lapis

  • Architects

    Open AD

  • Location

    Riga, Latvia

  • Lead Architects

    Zane Tetere- Sulce

  • Area

    600.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    Maris Lapis
      © Maris Lapis
      © Maris Lapis

      Text description provided by the architects. Restaurant AQUA LUNA is currently located in Andrejsala. The mobile building is a light timber structure and as such it can be easily relocated. The simple formed building is characterised by the façade finish – white diagonal planking and finely split, untreated wooden segments in the frontal façade.

      © Maris Lapis
      © Maris Lapis

      There are 3 main zones – bar, lounge and restaurant. The light and simple interior finishes serve as a background for large scale design elements – trees in metal pots, wickerwork lamps, tall solid wood tables and benches with metal legs, huge leather corner sofas, DJ furniture, long bar counter and shelves behind it. A large fireplace, dividing curtains and restaurant accessories in the shelves ensure warm and cosy atmosphere while details like the mirrors with brass frames, metal and glass lamps, cast iron radiators, shelf ladders, and a glass bar emanate style and elegance. Most of the furniture and design elements are made in Latvia.

      © Maris Lapis
      © Maris Lapis
      Plan
      Plan
      © Maris Lapis
      © Maris Lapis

      The terrace design is done in the same style as the interior, taking “apple tree garden” as the keyword of the concept. The main element of the terrace is the illuminated bar counter made of timber planks with a metal pyramid for bottles in the centre. Shelves in the façade are used for growing green walls that augment the unique atmosphere.

      © Maris Lapis
      © Maris Lapis

      Cite: "AQUA LUNA / Open AD" 05 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902858/aqua-luna-open-ad/> ISSN 0719-8884

