  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. UNA Arquitetos
  6. 2017
  7. House in Cotia / UNA Arquitetos

House in Cotia / UNA Arquitetos

House in Cotia / UNA Arquitetos
Save this picture!
House in Cotia / UNA Arquitetos, © Bebete Viégas
© Bebete Viégas

© Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon + 33

  • Collaborators

    Carlos Faccio, Eduardo Martorelli, Henrique Te Winkel, Hugo Bellini, Julia Jabur Zemella, Marie Lartigue, Marta Onofre, Naiara Hirota, Rodrigo Carvalho

  • Topography

    Projecto

  • Soil Survey

    Ação Engenharia

  • Structure

    Companhia de Projetos

  • Installations

    Zamaro

  • Lightning

    Lux Projetos

  • Waterproofing

    PROASSP

  • Landscape

    Soma

  • Irrigation

    Irrigar

  • Acoustics

    Acústica Design

  • Frames

    JMar

  • Garden

    Doering paisagismo

  • Construction

    F2 Engenharia
    More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Text description provided by the architects. Designing a home presupposes making a commitment to shelter a family relationship. Atmosphere of the childhood, the journey of life and establish scales of measure of the world. At the same time, we understand the project as an essay, a possibility of many other constructions. This, in particular, seeks to reinforce the walk, the walk, as a way of perceiving the place. Times that live together. The desire for a house in which "that crossing lasted only an enormous instant (Guimarães Rosa)".

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The large corner lot had already thick dense trees, opposite the access lane, where there was a clearing. The deployment takes advantage of this free area, seeks to protect the residents from the noise of the street and opens to the small forest. The challenge is to build the floor, expanding its qualities.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Save this picture!
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The construction in section was design to fit to the geography, territory of small hills of São Paulo. The development in plan allows integration between the interior and exterior spaces, which alternate, fold and are completed with water, fire, vegetation. Four levels built from three parallel retaining walls organize the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Save this picture!
Section A
Section A
Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The flat roof is a garden that almost touches the top of the site, making it easy to access its 45-meter stretch. The concrete structure houses the entire program as the terrain moves, creating plans with environments of different heights.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The entrance is realized by the lower part of the site, the shade is created by the volume of the dormitories, a metallic structure hanging from the concrete roof. A house on ramps, like those of Artigas, that allows the continuity of the circulations. The first section bridged over the water, leads to the living room and kitchen. In the second section, the ramp, now metallic, establishes the connection with rooms and library. A slight inflection in the volume ensures better natural light and protection for these rooms.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

In contrast to the blind face, a balcony ensures shade in the afternoon. In this way, a path is completed, as a continuous drawing, connecting all spaces, going up and down the slope, without determining if we are burying or submerging.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

View the complete gallery

About this office
UNA Arquitetos
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Brazil
Cite: "House in Cotia / UNA Arquitetos" [Casa em Cotia / UNA Arquitetos] 27 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Hernández, Diego) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902849/house-in-cotia-una-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

