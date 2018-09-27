World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. South Korea
  5. JOHO Architecture
  6. 2016
  7. Nine Bridges Pergola / JOHO Architecture

Nine Bridges Pergola / JOHO Architecture

  • 23:00 - 27 September, 2018
Nine Bridges Pergola / JOHO Architecture
© Archframe
© Archframe

  • Architects

    JOHO Architecture

  • Location

    Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do, South Korea

  • Lead Architect

    Jeonghoon Lee

  • Design Team

    unhee Cho, Bong-gwi Hong, Moonyoung Jeong

  • Area

    264.6 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Archframe
Nine Bridges Pergola / JOHO Architecture, © Archframe
Text description provided by the architects. The Pergola of The Golf Club at NINE BRIDGES is a structure built on a location that honors an old sacred tree. The Chinese hackberry, which stood for roughly 600 years before the present golf course was constructed, unconsciously instated a place of animism. The pergola rearranges the site in accordance with the orientation of an aged tree and finds its project motifs in natural algorithms.

© Archframe
Inspired by the essential structures of natural algorithms, we have devised a ‘dual-duct system’ that integrates both the structure and the facility. The inner duct is used for ventilation and wrapped with a 12mm thick steel frame to form the overall structure. The two ducts are covered with highly dense insulating material in between, to prevent dew condensation from indoor-outdoor temperature difference when operating cooling and heating systems. 

© Archframe
To control this organic form finished with double curved surfaces, 6 main structures and 19 substructures were used. About 160 atypical, semi-tempered pair panes of glasses were placed on the structure and roughly 280 curved panes of glasses were applied on the flank. 440 glass panes of differing sizes were manufactured in a factory in China and assembled onto a locally manufactured structure. The inner structure produced at a factory near Seoul was disassembled into 80 pieces and shipped to Jeju Island for reassembly. The semi-tempered paired glass panes, with 140 different curvatures, were manufactured at the Chinese factory and assembled in Korea. 

Sectional Perspective 1
This was a task that required sophistication, only allowing for a less than 5mm difference between the materials manufactured separately in Korea and China when they were to be reassembled at the site. The structure was mainly divided into six strands had a ventilation duct installed with 48 duct pipes to respond to the outside air temperature and to maintain a consistent indoor temperature.

© Archframe
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
JOHO Architecture
Glass Steel

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture South Korea
Cite: "Nine Bridges Pergola / JOHO Architecture" 27 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902848/nine-bridges-pergola-joho-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

