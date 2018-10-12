World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Latvia
  5. Open AD
  6. 2015
  7. Club Central Residence / Open AD + TECTUM

Club Central Residence / Open AD + TECTUM

  • 19:00 - 12 October, 2018
Club Central Residence / Open AD + TECTUM
Club Central Residence / Open AD + TECTUM, © Indrikis Sturmanis
© Indrikis Sturmanis

© Indrikis Sturmanis © Club Central Residence

  • Architects

    Open AD, TECTUM

  • Location

    Riga, Latvia

  • Lead Architects

    facades OPEN AD- Zane Tetere- Sulce, Linda Balode, Dins Vecans, Alvis Petrovskis; detail project- TECTUM Alvis Zlaugotnis, Martins Zlaugotnis

  • Area

    2000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Indrikis Sturmanis, Club Central Residence
© Club Central Residence
© Club Central Residence

Text description provided by the architects. The façade of the residential building was inspired by the visual architecture of apartment buildings that were erected during the “golden age” in Rīga – the late 19th and early 20th century. 

© Indrikis Sturmanis
© Indrikis Sturmanis

These are particularly expressive and rich in the city’s historical centre.  After investigating and analysing the surrounding area, the façade was given a new level of quality, and the reflective principle is the main finishing accent for the building.  Without forgetting about environmental harmony, use was made of modern construction technologies, solutions and materials. 

Facade
Facade

The façade has been supplemented with modern decorative elements that fit into the cultural and historical environment.

© Club Central Residence
© Club Central Residence

About this office
Open AD
Office
TECTUM
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Latvia
Go to my stream