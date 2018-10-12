Club Central Residence / Open AD + TECTUM

-
Architects
-
LocationRiga, Latvia
-
Lead Architectsfacades OPEN AD- Zane Tetere- Sulce, Linda Balode, Dins Vecans, Alvis Petrovskis; detail project- TECTUM Alvis Zlaugotnis, Martins Zlaugotnis
-
Area2000.0 m2
-
Project Year2015
-
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. The façade of the residential building was inspired by the visual architecture of apartment buildings that were erected during the “golden age” in Rīga – the late 19th and early 20th century.
These are particularly expressive and rich in the city’s historical centre. After investigating and analysing the surrounding area, the façade was given a new level of quality, and the reflective principle is the main finishing accent for the building. Without forgetting about environmental harmony, use was made of modern construction technologies, solutions and materials.
The façade has been supplemented with modern decorative elements that fit into the cultural and historical environment.