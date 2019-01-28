World
  7. AMARO Guide Shop / SuperLimão Studio

AMARO Guide Shop / SuperLimão Studio

  • 17:00 - 28 January, 2019
AMARO Guide Shop / SuperLimão Studio
AMARO Guide Shop / SuperLimão Studio, © Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

  • Architects

    SuperLimão Studio

  • Location

    R. Dr. Veiga Filho, 133 - Higienópolis, São Paulo - SP, 01238-000, Brazil

  • Category

    Interior Design

  • Equipe

    Lula Gouveia, Thiago Rodrigues, Antonio Carlos Figueira de Mello, Catarina Cecchini

  • Area

    240.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
Text description provided by the architects. The digital fashion brand AMARO inaugurates its new Guide Shop in São Paulo. Signed by the architecture office SuperLimão Studio and with a totally original concept, the space is the first of a series of AMARO Guide Shops with a personalized design. With this new Guide Shop at Patio Higienópolis, AMARO takes the experience of digital purchase to the physical space to another level. For Dominique Oliver, CEO and founder of AMARO, "Guide Shops are brand marketing platforms and the new format provides an even more differentiated experience".

© Maíra Acayaba
Axonometry
© Maíra Acayaba
The Guide Shop functions as a 'concept store' or 'showroom', where you can try the pieces. Unlike a regular retail physical store, purchases are made online, through one of the computers or tablets available in the space, and product delivery goes directly to the customer's home. Also, costumers can choose to pick up the order in the Guide Shop. This new project is ready to receive a range of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence cameras that capture the consumer's profile, approximate age, reactions and responses to stimulations (facial recognition); the fitting rooms have special lighting and a background screen that functions as a scenographic projection. 

© Maíra Acayaba
When sampling a bikini, for example, this background can transport the client to a beach climate creating an incredible consumption experience. The idea is that the space allows the customer a long stay, with comfortable furniture, cafes and self-checkout points, all designed to provide highly shareable experiences in social networks. Designed to be a transposition of the virtual store into a flexible physical space, the Guide Shop can be transformed according to the shopping experience desired by the brand. 

© Maíra Acayaba
The navigation through its interior follows the same way of purchase of the customer in the online shop, as a materialization of the website at the point of sale. With the proposal to celebrate the new space, this designed unit won the granilite on the catwalk, grandstand and dressing room, and is the main element of the project. Very common in Higienópolis neighborhood and on projects of the 60s, the granilite creates a movement between the pillars and around it, creating a catwalk inside the store and bleachers to receive events of the AMARO.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Cite: "AMARO Guide Shop / SuperLimão Studio" [AMARO Guide Shop / SuperLimão Studio] 28 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902838/amaro-guide-shop-superlimao-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

