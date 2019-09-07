World
  7. C、Z Carving Art Studio / Yin Peiru Architecture Studio

C、Z Carving Art Studio / Yin Peiru Architecture Studio

  • 23:00 - 7 September, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
C、Z Carving Art Studio / Yin Peiru Architecture Studio
Overview of the building. Image © Peiru Yin
Overview of the building. Image © Peiru Yin

Looking eastward in atrium. Image © Peiru Yin Concrete doorframe and tubular corridor in courtyard. Image © Peiru Yin Atrium. Image © Peiru Yin Exihibition hall of first floor. Image © Peiru Yin + 25

  • Architects

    Yin Peiru Architecture Studio

  • Location

    Quanzhou, Fujian, China

  • Category

    Workshop

  • Architect in Charge

    Peiru Yin

  • Design Team

    Nianmin Yang , Sen Li

  • Partners

    Construction Drawing : Architectural Design Institute,Hua Qiao University

  • Client

    C、Z Carving art studio

  • Area

    2150.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Peiru Yin
Southwest perspective. Image © Peiru Yin
Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in HuiAn Culture Creative Industry Park. The site is a long and narrow land, and the property rights of the land are shared by the two artists C and Z. In order to allow each artist to have a southbound entrance and a northward facing lake landscape, the design will divide the land into two along north-south direction, forming two narrower sites. Each artist's functional room is divided into two parts, the south side is the exhibition hall and the studio; the north side is for research and development, office and reception, etc. A courtyard is placed between the two parts to provide good natural ventilation and daylighting.

Model. Image © Peiru Yin
Conceptual Axonometric
Looking eastward in atrium. Image © Peiru Yin
In order to efficiently organize the spatial relationship, the straight flight stairs which is through to the third floor is placed between the two parts. There are 7 rest platforms on the stairs. If we properly enlarge the 1st , 4th and 7th rest platforms’ area, there will be 3 face-to-face entrances formed on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors, making the streamline system more convenient and clear.

View from yard to 'One Line Sky'. Image © Peiru Yin
Concrete doorframe and tubular corridor in courtyard. Image © Peiru Yin
In the upper part, the canopies of C and Z are connected to strengthen the overall sense of the building and create the image of thin strip of sky. From the towering courtyard door, the proportion of space gradually changes when people walk. Through the concrete tubular bridge, people will have a lake view on the leisure platform in the R&D building. The whole spatial sequence is well-organized.

Exihibition hall of first floor. Image © Peiru Yin
On sunny days, the sunlight from thin strip of sky slowly moves as time goes on, creating a more diverse light and shadow change. On rainy days, the rainwater from thin strip of sky forms a spectacular waterfall. The rain flows from the central concave channel to the catchment at the entrance, creating a vivid scene of architecture and nature. The side facades are connected in the courtyard using a frame formed by diagonal braces, forming an integral form, and creating a spatial boundary for the central courtyard.

Looking back at the central axis. Image © Peiru Yin
Section
View from 2nd floor platform to the atrium. Image © Peiru Yin
