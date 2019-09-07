C、Z Carving Art Studio / Yin Peiru Architecture Studio

Save this picture! Overview of the building. Image © Peiru Yin

+ 25

Architects Yin Peiru Architecture Studio

Location Quanzhou, Fujian, China

Category Workshop

Architect in Charge Peiru Yin

Design Team Nianmin Yang , Sen Li

Partners Construction Drawing : Architectural Design Institute,Hua Qiao University

Client C、Z Carving art studio

Area 2150.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Peiru Yin

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in HuiAn Culture Creative Industry Park. The site is a long and narrow land, and the property rights of the land are shared by the two artists C and Z. In order to allow each artist to have a southbound entrance and a northward facing lake landscape, the design will divide the land into two along north-south direction, forming two narrower sites. Each artist's functional room is divided into two parts, the south side is the exhibition hall and the studio; the north side is for research and development, office and reception, etc. A courtyard is placed between the two parts to provide good natural ventilation and daylighting.

Save this picture! Looking eastward in atrium. Image © Peiru Yin

In order to efficiently organize the spatial relationship, the straight flight stairs which is through to the third floor is placed between the two parts. There are 7 rest platforms on the stairs. If we properly enlarge the 1st , 4th and 7th rest platforms’ area, there will be 3 face-to-face entrances formed on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors, making the streamline system more convenient and clear.

Save this picture! View from yard to 'One Line Sky'. Image © Peiru Yin

Save this picture! Concrete doorframe and tubular corridor in courtyard. Image © Peiru Yin

In the upper part, the canopies of C and Z are connected to strengthen the overall sense of the building and create the image of thin strip of sky. From the towering courtyard door, the proportion of space gradually changes when people walk. Through the concrete tubular bridge, people will have a lake view on the leisure platform in the R&D building. The whole spatial sequence is well-organized.

Save this picture! Exihibition hall of first floor. Image © Peiru Yin

On sunny days, the sunlight from thin strip of sky slowly moves as time goes on, creating a more diverse light and shadow change. On rainy days, the rainwater from thin strip of sky forms a spectacular waterfall. The rain flows from the central concave channel to the catchment at the entrance, creating a vivid scene of architecture and nature. The side facades are connected in the courtyard using a frame formed by diagonal braces, forming an integral form, and creating a spatial boundary for the central courtyard.

Save this picture! Looking back at the central axis. Image © Peiru Yin