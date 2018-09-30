World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Hufft Projects
  6. 2016
  7. Artery Residence / Hufft Projects

Artery Residence / Hufft Projects

  • 13:00 - 30 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Artery Residence / Hufft Projects
Save this picture!
Artery Residence / Hufft Projects, © Michael Robinson
© Michael Robinson

© Michael Robinson © Michael Robinson © Michael Robinson © Michael Robinson + 38

  • Fabrication Manager

    Scott Beattie

  • Landscape Architect

    40North

  • Structural Engineer

    Bob D. Campbell

  • Façade Consultant

    Zahner

  • Lighting Designer

    Derek Porter
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Michael Robinson
© Michael Robinson

Text description provided by the architects. This home we named the Artery residence. The couple has been repeatedly named by ARTnews in the top 200 contemporary art collectors globally. The focus of this home is the art collection and how it flows and is pumped throughout the home, by way of a main ‘artery’.

Save this picture!
© Michael Robinson
© Michael Robinson

Art is at the heart of this home. Hufft designed a custom residence for two prominent contemporary art collectors and philanthropists. The design of the home centered on a sub-grade gallery space that houses paintings, photography, and sculpture spanning 20 years of collecting with specific lighting and climate control for the preservation and display of such works.

Save this picture!
© Michael Robinson
© Michael Robinson
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Michael Robinson
© Michael Robinson

The abundant collection seems to pump out of the gallery and into the double-height atrium nodes that connect the gallery and living spaces. These art-laden circulation paths become the “arteries” that bestowed the residence’s name. The upper level of the home contains five bedrooms, his and hers offices, a high-end kitchen, and elegant dining room, all of which contain curated works of art. The living spaces are contained in cantilevered horizontal bars, clad in cedar and aluminum. The home’s exterior and landscape design blurs the line between residential yard and sculpture garden. Large-scale sculptures are intentionally placed around the home, creating moments of interest along terraces and engaging the tension-edge pool in the backyard.

Save this picture!
© Michael Robinson
© Michael Robinson

We strived to create moments and places to experience the art throughout the home. Perhaps the entire home takes on a “piece of art” persona when viewed from the street.

Save this picture!
© Michael Robinson
© Michael Robinson

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Hufft Projects
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors United States
Cite: "Artery Residence / Hufft Projects" 30 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902791/artery-residence-hufft-projects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »